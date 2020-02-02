Dershowitz: the assertion of the trial has been “distorted”

Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz clashed with Fox News’ Chris Wallace over his staggering assertion last week during the Senate ouster, saying that “if a president does anything something that he believes will help him be elected in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in removal from office. “

When Wallace urged him to wonder why “he was wondering whether or not the president thinks his re-election is in the public interest”, since this seems to imply that “one way or another, it gives him an extra level of immunity, “said Dershowitz.

“If the president has done something completely legal, the fact that part of his motivation may have been to help with his election cannot be the consideration,” said Dershowitz. “That’s what I said.”

Dershowitz went on to say that his staggering assertion, which added to the controversy behind his notorious flip-flop on what constitutes an impenetrable offense, was “deliberately distorted” because “they saw that I had an impact on some of the senators “.

After Dershowitz insisted he was not claiming that Trump could get away with crime, Wallace said he “didn’t even know why the intent is a problem and why you got into it.” “.

“Because I was asked,” said Dershowitz.

Wallace responded by telling Dershowitz that his point was that “activity is what you say is the key.”

“If it is a criminal or criminal type activity, then it can be impenetrable,” said Wallace. “If it is not criminal activity, it does not matter the reason.”

Watch Dershowitz’s remarks below:

Dershowitz says his superb assertion in the Senate trial was “deliberately distorted” pic.twitter.com/DMxo8zNE5N

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 2, 2020