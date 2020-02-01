Des Moines “Iowa Poll” register final publication canceled due to data error

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – A Saturday night poll is unlikely to be released. The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. have decided not to release the final installment of the CNN / Des Moines Register / Mediacom survey.

A statement from Des Moines Register editor-in-chief Carol Hunter said there appeared to be a problem with the survey that sacrificed her integrity. It appears that a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview.

Hunter said it appears to be isolated

Only one surveyor could not confirm this with certainty

the mistake was not widespread.

“The registry has published the Iowa poll for 76 years and is the gold standard for political polls. Selzer & Co., which carries out the survey, is known for its outstanding performance in the field of surveys. Whenever an Iowa survey is published, it is important to ensure that the data accurately reflects the opinion of Iowans. “

Carol Hunter, editor-in-chief of the Des Moines Register