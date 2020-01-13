Des Plaines fatal crash: Reckless murder, DUI charged against Eldor Akilov in crash on Golf and Elmhurst roads

Loading...

A man from Florida was reportedly intoxicated and drove more than 80 km / h when he crashed into another car in Des Plaines last week, killed a man and seriously injured a teenager.

Eldor Akilov, 33, is accused of reckless murder and drunk driving in connection with the January 5 crash near Elmhurst and Gulf roads in the northern suburbs, according to police and district reports from Des Plaines.

Akilov would drive north around 19.05 on Elmhurst Road. when he met a Nissan Altima who was driving out of a private driveway, the police said in a statement.

The Nissan driver, 46-year-old Alejandro Arzeta, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and was pronounced dead, said police and Cook County medical research agency.

A 13-year-old boy in the Nissan was seriously injured, but his condition was later stabilized, police said.

Police determined that Akilov was speeding at the time of the crash and had blood alcohol levels above the legal limit, police said.

Akilov was seriously injured in the crash and was still hospitalized on Sunday when he was ordered to be held on bail for $ 400,000, according to district records.

He has to appear in court again on Tuesday.

