Deshaun Watson astonished DeAndre Hopkins trade by Texans

Deshaun Watson is appreciative of his former Houston Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins, but now he has to go on.

The Houston Texans stunned the football planet before this 7 days when they traded Pro Bowl large receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Arizona Cardinals. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson was as taken aback then everyone else.

When Adam Schefter announced the deal that despatched Hopkins to Arizona on Twitter on Monday, it was tough to feel. Why would you trade an individual who was this gifted and such a big component of your offense?

Watson seemed astonished by the trade of his favored target but appreciative of his former teammate’s contributions, on and off the field.

Guy this is mad! Not absolutely sure how you thank another person who has performed so considerably for you and your occupation. Not only somebody who was a chief but just one of the ideal to at any time do it. Even far more I enjoy your authentic friendship from Working day 1. Wishing you every thing you are worthy of Fam! @DeAndreHopkins

— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 17, 2020

In his seven a long time with the Texans, Hopkins caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. A stat that stands out for Hopkins is 457 of his receptions, or 72 per cent, were being for initial downs.

The Texans will skip Hopkins, but it is not as if there is no talent at the getting positions. Will Fuller established a vocation-higher in 2019 with 49 receptions. Keke Coutee really should be prepared to step into the limelight following two mediocre seasons of advancement.

In addition, the Texans additional veteran Randall Cobb to the combine. Cobb delivers 525 NFL catches to the desk, which include 55 last yr with the Cowboys.

Kenny Stills provides a veteran presence for Watson on whom to count as properly. The 2020 NFL Draft appears to be to be deep at the broad receiver placement, so the Texans could possibly discover even more help there.

The Texans bought David Johnson in the offer for Hopkins, and Johnson has a heritage of becoming an effective receiver out of the backfield when healthful. In 2016, he established a profession-substantial with 80 catches for the Cardinals, and he has 208 receptions as a Cardinal.

If he is healthful and can make as he did in 2016 and 2018, then David Johnson can be a precious asset in both the passing and managing video games. It would undoubtedly take some stress off Watson and make it possible for the Texans to open up the offense additional.

Watson is a star quarterback most teams would adore to have driving centre. He has 9,716 passing yards and 71 touchdowns in only 37 occupation video games. He’s also a danger to run, with 1,233 rushing yards, so defenses have to account for him when he leaves the pocket.

Hopkins was Watson’s stability blanket, his go-to person. Watson relied on Hopkins to get open up and to get the difficult to start with downs. He is going to have to create that kind of belief with his remaining receivers.

While Watson was definitely amazed by getting rid of Hopkins, he has to know it will be up to him to elevate the perform of these close to him. He has to make a star receiver out of the talented group that is continue to on the roster. Appear for Watson to get this completed!

If the Texans can get sound output from their limited ends and David Johnson can return to the Pro Bowl kind, there isn’t any cause to anticipate a fall in offensive creation. There are nevertheless a great deal of weapons at hand. After all, they still have Deshaun Watson.