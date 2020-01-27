Deshaun Watson awards Super Bowl Trip to military veteran

Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texan quarterback, continues to give something back to others, and he does so on a grand scale this Sunday for the Super Bowl.

When the Houston Texans selected Deshaun Watson three years ago, they not only designed a quarterback as the face of the franchise, but they also won a player who took care of others and the surrounding community.

In his last moment of kindness, Watson, along with USAA, the NFL’s official greeting to Service Partners and the United Service Organizations (USO), awarded Lieutenant Colonel Roger Miranda two tickets to the Super Bowl for this Sunday.

Watson tweeted about the event:

Watson was quoted in a press release as awarding Lieutenant Colonel Miranda the Super Bowl trip:

“With 22 years of military service, including several missions abroad, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an exceptional example of what it means to be a strong army,” said Deshaun Watson. “I am honored to partner with the USAA and the USO to reward LTC Roger Miranda and his wife Crystal for this trip to the Super Bowl LIV in Miami in recognition of their service to our country.”

The press release also contained the following information about Lieutenant Colonel Miranda:

Lieutenant Colonel Roger Miranda began his 22-year military career in 1997 when he joined the US Army. For the first 10 years of his service, he worked as an artillery officer at stations in Fort Sill, OK. and Schofield Barracks and Fort Shafter in Hawaii. He then moved to the Modeling & Simulation Office and helped train other service members. He held this position for 12 years, with stations in Fort Leavenworth, KS; Orlando, FL; and Fort Hood, TX. “

The press release continued as follows:

“During his military service, he was deployed to Afghanistan twice, first in 2004 and again 10 years later in 2014. In 2017 he was also deployed to Kuwait. Since his retirement, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda has volunteered regularly to alert veterans of the job opportunities in Afghanistan to the tech industry. Born in Newark, she now lives in Belton, Texas, and works as a technical IT recruiter in Austin, Texas. He is a fan of New York Jets and plans to take part in the Super Bowl with his wife Crystal. “

As we’ve all said many times, Texans are lucky enough not only to have Watson as a quarterback, but also as the face of the franchise and as a person who does everything possible to be a great role model for every Texan fan. and let’s dare say the NFL.

Watson is the type of person we should aim to help and care for, as his actions have shown since joining the NFL and the Texans in 2017. Watson has just completed his third season with the Texans, leading the team to a 10: 6 overall record, a second AFC South championship in a row and a playoff win.

Last season, Watson was successful for 3,852 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for 413 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 runs.

Congratulations to Lieutenant Colonel Miranda and have fun visiting the Super Bowl.