ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. – Past week, casketmaker Fletcher Collins loaded a personalized tribute memorial into a rented van just before he and a few of close friends drove cross-nation from his organization in North Carolina’s Mount Olive community of Elizabethtown to Los Angeles.Collins’ spot more than the approximately 2,260-mile journey is a general public memorial support Monday for basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi,” at the Staples Heart almost a month after their […]