Designers compete to create more face masks and shields as the pandemic intensifies

Last week, Japanese designer Tokujin Yoshioka, who created what will be the torch of the next Olympics, praised the creative face shield solution. His template is made out of regular sheets of PVC plastic and can be downloaded for free and created at home. It’s wise — look.

According to Yoshioka, his design is a “quick and easy” hack for emergencies, not a panacea for the global shortage of personal protective equipment [PPE]. However, he is one of the many designers and design-led manufacturers who are turning their talent and resources to protect frontline health care workers during a pandemic.

Nike has developed a face shield for healthcare professionals wearing an air purifier. Foster + Partners has designed a shield that can be disassembled, disinfected and reused. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have devised a disposable shield for transporting flat packs. Apple does the same, but its design includes adjustable straps. “The epidemiologist at a hospital in Iowa suggests that a face shield like Yoshioka is a better solution because it has more surface area and keeps the wearer from touching the face,” Fast Company said. I am reporting.

It hasn’t calmed the global struggle for masks. Don’t miss the madness of Fortune’s Sean Tally’s masterpiece “The Mask Economy”. American hospitals have started paying more than $ 5 for masks that cost just five cents just five months ago. Shawn highlights one of the main ironies of the coronavirus crisis. The United States is overwhelmingly dependent on China for masks and other protective equipment. In China, manufacturers, intermediaries and transportation companies are raising prices and cashing. The epicenter of the Wuhan outbreak “continues to be the world’s capital of mask manufacturing,” Sean wrote.

The US government is trying to procure masks domestically. But companies that manufacture surgical-grade masks like 3M can’t keep up with demand. Meanwhile, textile manufacturers, apparel retailers, and luxury fashion houses are rushing to play their role. The list of brands that are transforming their supply lines to make masks includes Brooks Brothers, Gap, Louis Vuitton, New Balance, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Under Armor and Zara. However, few can produce a tight-fitting mask that blocks the very small droplets that may contain coronaviruses.

The lack of masks in Western countries reflects the surge in new infections and the shortage of suppliers in those countries. But, as Naomi Shu Elegante of Fortune explained, it is also caused by a lagging shift in Western understanding of the usefulness of such equipment.

Here in Hong Kong, where Naomi and I are based, residents began wearing masks in January following the first reports of an outbreak in Wuhan. Even though the summer heat has begun and the number of new cases per day has dropped to the single digits, we are still wearing them. In contrast, Americans may find that handmade masks, and even a quick and easy face shield like Yoshioka, don’t give immunity, but if everyone wears it, the community We are just beginning to realize that it may help prevent infections to.

Almost every day, designers and design-led companies are discovering new ways to contain viruses. Some of the most pressing pandemic problems are the result of design failures. But many, if not most, look to me like a failure of governance, leadership, decency, and common sense.

