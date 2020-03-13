Designing the Coronavirus Social Network – News Information

% MINIFYHTML64329002049db35e3e2d99ef3726db9f11%

His project, like many at the institute, uses census data, which reveals the composition of almost every American family: the number of adults and children, and their ages. From a single house, a large map can be built. First, the connections between mother, father, son, and daughter. Daddy links to the store, mom to an office, and kids links to their respective schools are added below. The analysis could determine that, for example, a 12-year-old boy living in downtown Redmond, Washington, near Seattle, would come into regular contact with his parents, his sister, and an average of 20.5 peers in his local high school. .

Repeating the process with close families generates a dense digital map of interconnections across an entire community. On the computer monitor Pastore and Piontti, it resembles a complex electrical circuit, with multi-colored wires and cables and from concentrated interaction centers.

“Think of how to track all the regular interactions in the SimCity video game,” he said.

On this map, add even more links, including data on travel in and out of this community, by air, train or bus (if such information is available). The end result, which she calls a “contact matrix,” looks like a tough heat map: a colored slide showing who is most likely to interact with whom, by age. From this, it subtracts from all school interactions, revealing an estimate of how fewer interactions, and new potential infections, will occur by closing certain schools.

“Each country, each state, can be very different, depending on the patterns of interaction and composition of the families,” said Dr. Pastore and Piontti. “And then there is the question of which is most effective: a week of closure, or two weeks, or closed until the next school year.”

Dr. Vespignan had disappeared back into his office with a pair of senior analysts. They hugged around a speaker, undergoing recent modeling changes with an outside investigator. The lab is part of a consortium that advises C.D.C. and addresses ongoing calls from infectious disease mapping operations worldwide.

Conversation and consultation are ongoing, because the institute must navigate the limitations inherent in all predictive models. One challenge is that important sites for disease progression cannot be predicted: sailing, for example. Another takes into account occasional events, for example, an infected person who suddenly decides that now is the time to take a dream trip to Spain.