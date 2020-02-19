Desire Horse trailer starring Toni Collette & Damian Lewis

Bleecker Street has introduced the official trailer for Welsh director Euros Lyn’s future drama film adaptation of Dream Horse, based mostly on Janet Vokes’ biographical novel of the identical name which facilities on the coronary heart-warming and inspiring tale of Desire Alliance. Starring Oscar nominee Toni Collette and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis, the movie had its environment premiere final thirty day period at the 2020 Sundance Movie Pageant and it will have its theatrical launch in select theaters on Could 1. Check out the movie beneath!

Dream Horse tells the true tale of Jan Vokes, a Welsh cashier, and bartender, who decides to breed and rear a racehorse. She persuades her neighbors and buddies to add economically to the venture. The group’s unlikely expense plan pays off as the horse rises by the ranks and puts them in a race for the national championship.

The film stars Oscar nominee Toni Collette (The Sixth Feeling, Hereditary, Knives Out) as Jan Vokes and Golden World winner Damian Lewis (Homeland) as Howard Davies. It will also aspect Owen Teale (Sport of Thrones) as Brian, Joanna Webpage (Gavin & Stacey) as Angela Davies, Nicholas Farrell as Phillip Hobbs, Peter Davison (All Creatures Terrific and Little) as Lord Avery, Anthony O’Donnell as Maldwyn, Lynda Baron (Open All Several hours) and Karl Johnson (Wittgenstein).

Aspiration Horse is directed by Euros Lyn, who is regarded for directing episodes in Tv exhibits this kind of as Sherlock, Black Mirror, Daredevil, and the most the latest 1 His Darkish Supplies. It is written by Neil McKay with Katherine Butler and Tracy O’Riordan serving as producers.

