Dream THEATER guitarist John Petrucci has shared a hilarious welcome card he obtained from the visitor relations section of a Polish lodge.

Before these days (Sunday, February 16), the progressive metal band checked in to Sofitel Wroclaw Old Town in Wrocław, Poland ahead of Aspiration THEATER‘s concert in the city. Upon arrival, they ended up greeted by a information from Sofitel Wroclaw Old City visitor relations supervisor Aleksandra Zblewska, who wrote: “Dear Aspiration Theater, welcome at the Sofitel Wrocław Old City! We are genuinely followers. We hope your stay will be as very good as your 2nd album. Ideal regards, Aleksandra Zblewska Visitor Relations.”

Petrucci took a photograph of the notice and posted it on Instagram, crafting in an accompanying message: “I are not able to explain to irrespective of whether to just take this as a compliment or an insult!” He also included a winking confront emoji.

Aspiration THEATER is on the road in Europe as element of its “Night With” touring cycle, that includes a celebration of the band’s most up-to-date report, “Distance Around Time”, and its acclaimed milestone achievement “Metropolis Portion two: Scenes From A Memory”. The “Distance Around Time Tour – Celebrating 20 Decades Of Scenes From A Memory” sees the band performing its full and entire a few-hour set for audiences in the course of Europe. The 28-date leg kicked off on January 11 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and will conclude on February 23 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Aspiration THEATER is continuing to tour in aid of its 14th studio album, “Length Over Time”, which was released in February 2019. The disc showcases a newfound creative imagination for Dream THEATER while protecting the aspects that have garnered them devoted lovers about the world. The album also marks the initial for the band’s new label InsideOut Tunes. The artwork was developed by longtime protect collaborator Hugh Syme (Hurry, IRON MAIDEN, STONE Bitter). “Length Above Time” was developed by Petrucci, combined by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.



