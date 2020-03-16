Desire Theater’s Jordan Rudess Performs With Deep Purple At Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metallic Fest: Online video, Pictures

Dream THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess performed with DEEP PURPLE for the duration of the legendary English difficult rock band’s live performance final night (Saturday, March 14) at the Hell & Heaven Metallic Fest in Mexico Town. Rudess was filling in for longtime PURPLE keyboardist Don Airey, who was not able to make the display for causes that have not been disclosed.

Soon just after the live performance, Rudess shared quite a few photos of his time with PURPLE and included the pursuing information: “Alright buddies and fans— Listed here is the news. I just carried out with DEEP PURPLE on phase in Mexico Metropolis at the Heaven and Hell [sic] festival. I experienced an great time! @deeppurple_formal @dreamtheaterofficial the cat is formally out of the bag!!”

Rudess experienced earlier performed with DEEP PURPLE guitarist Steve Morse, the two in his solo job and in DIXIE DREGS.

Jordan informed Get Ready To Rock! about Morse‘s evolution as a musician as a member of DEEP PURPLE: “Very well, it is extremely exciting to me. He is these a gifted musician — I have normally been a admirer of his operate, even right before I joined his band. Then I viewed the changeover happening when he joined DEEP PURPLE. I was there when Roger Glover and the supervisor of DEEP PURPLE came to examine him out. I bear in mind that they came to see him a pair of evenings in the clubs the place we have been participating in at. He can do everything — I think that he can do items a great deal additional that just being a member of DEEP PURPLE. He proceeds performing his solo albums that are normally incredibly appealing to listen to.”

DEEP PURPLE will release its new album, “Whoosh!”, on June 12 by means of earMUSIC. The legendary rockers’ 21st studio LP was as soon as all over again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on DEEP PURPLE‘s final two studio albums, 2017’s “Infinite” and 2013’s “Now What?!”

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=0bIsm1GwSgg

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=xB_AL9mWJnI

Posted by Jordan Rudess on Saturday, March 14, 2020

