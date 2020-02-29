Desmond Jones sentenced to 99 several years for his position in the 13-year loss of life of Shavon Randle – Up Information Details Dallas / Fort Truly worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Desmond Jones, a single of the four men accused of kidnapping and killing Shavon Randle, 13, in 2017, was convicted on Friday of taking part in arranged prison routines.

A couple of hrs afterwards he was sentenced to 99 several years in jail.

%MINIFYHTML3d89c0fba2e0d4437473956c839094e411% %MINIFYHTML3d89c0fba2e0d4437473956c839094e412% Desmond Jones will be done by Dallas law enforcement on Friday, February 28. (Up News Information 11 Information)

The punishment section was interrupted with a pair of outbursts. One took place whilst Jones’s sister took the situation in her protection.

The initial transpired when another person remaining the courtroom and shouted a little something.

Dallas County prosecutors told a jury of 7 gals and 5 adult males that Jones was connected to a violent drug gang in southern Dallas.

In the summer months of 2017, two armed gentlemen stole countless numbers of bucks in cannabis from Jones drug gang associates, prosecutors explained.

That theft launched a violent response from Jones and the alleged leader of the drug gang, Darius Fields, who was implicated and sentenced to 18 several years in prison final yr.

Darius Fields

Investigators said Fields attacked the girlfriend of the drug gang leader as revenge for the theft of cannabis. But authorities stated they rather kidnapped a youthful cousin of the goal girlfriend from his household in Lancaster.

Jones, in a recording played in court docket all through the trial, reported he saw Randle taken out of the dwelling and also witnessed his murder times afterwards.

Shavon Le’Feye Randle

But Jones reported he never participated directly in Randle’s kidnapping or shooting.