Desperate to go viral: Instagram influencers hijack the coronavirus hashtag

Instagram influencers use the coronavirus hashtag in a desperate attempt to go viral and gain subscribers amid the global epidemic.

At least 213 people have died from a coronavirus from Wuhan, China, with at least 9,816 confirmed cases worldwide.

Since the spread of the disease, the coronavirus hashtag has become a trend on Instagram, with at least 190,000 publications using the tag.

Most of the photos are of people sharing information about the crisis or their personal experiences with the virus – but some take the opportunity to enjoy certain likes.

Instagram influencers have posted photos of themselves warning others about coronavirus – but also showing their big bodies, high-end outfits and extravagant lifestyles.

A German influencer, who goes through Fitness Oskar, shared a photo with his girlfriend’s legs tightly wrapped around his waist and the pair kissing while wearing face masks.

The couple say it’s the only way to kiss in public while on vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

“We are not afraid of the virus … We are still enjoying our vacation and hope that this misery will be over soon!”, Fitness Oskar captioned the post.

Meanwhile, American YouTuber Logan Paul shared a photo of himself and others wearing a gas mask, captioned the post “f ** k coronavirus”.

Another influencer, Malaysian-Chinese Jeii Pong, posted a photo of her posing in a plaid skirt, a black crop top and a face mask.

“Don’t forget to put on your mask to protect yourself! Check out my stories,” she wrote.

Russian model Sonya Buchik also showed her clothes with a mask on a photo from Osaka, Japan.

“I think everyone already knows the Chinese virus … I don’t understand why a lot of people think I’m in China, because I’m in Japan, in Osaka!” she captioned the post in russian.

Brazilian fashion analyst Evelyn Marques shared a photo of her wearing a facial mask surrounded by lunar New Year lanterns in Changsha, China.

“We spend more time at home, which is not bad, after all, we have time to read as many books as we want, to watch all the Oscar-nominated films, to do yoga all the time. day and pay even more attention to my dogs. ” she wrote.

Even streetwear influencers took the opportunity to promote high-end brands by posting a post on the coronavirus.

American videographer Steven Divish shared a photo of him with a mask and designer clothes with the caption: “Vibe check”.

Meanwhile, Israeli music director Rotem Avraha shared a photo in a Moschino shirt, Givenchy jacket and black mask from Guangzhou, China.

