Despicable outrage when Jay Z and Beyonce sat in the Super Bowl during the national anthem

Social media was upset when Jay-Z and Beyonce sat through the national anthem at the Super Bowl that just ended.

The couple who were with his eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy were described as “unpatriotic”, while others accused them of hating the United States.

With a total value of over $ 1.4 million, Forbes said their actions sparked heated debate after the release of the footage on Sunday. The video showed her in an insensitive pose when singer Demi Lavato took the stage.

In a tweet, political commentator and talk show host, Tomi Lahren criticized the couple: “Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because the United States apparently suppressed it with millions and millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe you should try another country that gives you a bit more freedom and success? “

– Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2020

In another post, she added, “You hate the police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much that you can’t take your privileged ass off your chair for 2 minutes to pay some respect?” Despicable. ‘

According to Dailymail, several other critics have accused Jay-Z of hypocrisy of not standing for the anthem, possibly referring to Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest after the rapper “Empire State of Mind” signed a contract with the NFL.

It is unclear what the motive is, but Kaepernick immigrated to the conversation.

He told a message about Jay-Z and Beyonce who weren’t standing, and wrote, “I thought we could have stopped kneeling?”

Jay-Z has had a violent backlash after his Roc Nation teamed up with the NFL to produce the halftime show. At the time the contract was signed, he was accused of cheating on Kaepernick, who was unemployed in 2016 for kneeling in protest of police brutality during the national anthem.

Speaking to ABC News, Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos criticized the partnership and described it as “cold-blooded”.

“This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual barrier,” said Geragos.

He added that his customer had not been made aware of the partnership before it was announced, and he also overturned previous reports that Kaepernick had been informed beforehand.

Beyoncé and Jay Z watching Demi Lovato perform the national anthem in #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/XJjnIVNjWl

– Demi Lovato Charts (@dlcharts) February 3, 2020

“I can confirm that the deal was closed prior to a conversation with Jay-Z (Kaepernick) and he most certainly had no conversation with the NFL,” he added.

On Super Bowl Sunday, more than 60,000 fans crowded into the Hard Rock stadium. It was triggered by performances by the Latino singer Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

