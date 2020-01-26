Despite a minor loss to Auburn, gymnastics in Missouri dominated the National Sports Bar

The Missouri gymnastics team did a good job after losing 1.25 points last week, head coach Shannon Welker said on Friday after the meeting at the Auburn Arena.

While No. 20 in Missouri fell to No. 14 in Auburn on Friday evening between 196,700 and 196,650, Tigers Sienna Schreiber and Morgan Porter took first and second place in the all-round titles.

With 39,425, Porter took first place in the all-round and trampled on her previous season best of 39,200. Freshman Schreiber took second place with 39.375.

After a hard ground lap, Welker told the team that they had to make the last event the “best event of the night”.

The tigers followed.

Missouri dominated Beam for the night and was the season’s best with 49,425. It was the second highest beam rating in program history.

Newcomer Helen Hu took the helm again with a 9.95. Hu was named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week by the SEC for the second time in three weeks on Tuesday.

Gabrielle Gottula took second place in the Beam category with 9,925 points, which corresponded to her career high. Porter and Schreiber both got a 9.85, a season best for Porter.

The tigers stayed with 49,300 men in the vault. Hannah McCrary and Schreiber shone at the event, posting seasonal best, both at 9.9. Kambrie Brandt also set a season best with 9.85.

“I think it was our best lap since I was here at Mizzou,” said Welker on Friday. “We put up three 10.0 vaults and they all did a good job. I knew we had it inside us and we finally put it together.”

The team achieved the sixth best score in the program history. It has been the best in the safe since Mizzou set the program record with 49,425 almost two years ago in 2017.

In the bars, the Missouri gymnast set the season’s best with 49.225 points, increasing it from 49.200 points she had scored against Florida on January 17. However, Auburn first took to bars.

Welker called the performance of the bars a solid start, although a few paragraphs had to get stuck.

“We went over 49.2 and only descended. That makes me very optimistic,” he said in the press release.

Hu won her second consecutive title with 9,925. Tucker and Porter also impressed the event, scoring 9.85, a season that was best for Tucker.

Missouri ended the night with a 48,700 on the ground and placed behind Auburn. However, Porter worked his way to the top, taking a 9.9 and taking first place.

Welker noted that the flaws on the floor were “atypical” for athletes who normally perform well. Despite the team’s difficulties on the ground, Schreiber claimed a season best on the ground of 9.85

Missouri Gymnastics returns home to compete against Arkansas in the annual Pink Out Match at 6:00 p.m. January 31 at the Hearnes Center.