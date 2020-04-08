Despite alarming numbers, U.S. health officials have seen pandemic projections start to fall

U.S. authorities on Tuesday reported 29,000 more people infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,800 more deaths – the highest daily death to date.

But amid mounting data, some officials say they have seen sources hoping that pandemic destruction is at least as bad as it is.

New York, the state most vulnerable to the virus, reported the highest daily death toll: 731. But Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of new patients admitted to hospitals is declining.

“Right now we are projecting that we have reached a plateau in the total number of hospitals, and you will see it grow and you will see it begin to shrink,” Cuomo told reporters. “Changes in the daily intake of the ICU are dropping, and that’s good news. The daily number of intubations is low, and that’s good news. The discharge rate is right about where it is.”

But Cuomo also warned that Americans should not be socially neglected, saying they are more responsible for improved views. “This is not a work of God that we look at,” Cuomo said. “It’s an act of what society really does.”

Nationwide, a computer model of future disease spread – shared by governors and the White House – revised the COVID-19 death estimates in the US this week. Instead of approximately 94,000 deaths estimated a week ago, the University of Washington model now estimates about 82,000 by the end of the summer.

An almost unmarked street can be seen in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York, US, on Monday, April 6, 2020. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says deaths from coronavirus infections show signs hitting a plateau in the state that has been the epicenter of the US outbreak.

In another positive sign, several West Coast states announced this week that they are sending ventilators to New York because their demand is less urgent. Govin Newsom, a Democrat, said he would send 500; Oregon contributes 140; and the state of Washington – which is an early epicenter – employs 400 fans.

“Even in this painful week, we see glimmers of very strong hope,” President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence added that “we continue to see evidence of stabilization” in the quarrelsome area.

However, passing on the good news still means that about 70,000 American lives today could die by August. Models predict the worst day for the deaths to be around April 16, which means daily increases in deaths until then.

But the tone of some of the country’s top experts has changed in the last 48 hours.

An Emergency Medical Technician wearing ski goggles is transporting a patient to Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 6, 2020 in New York.

“You’re starting to see that we can actually – in a series of communities outside of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – create a flatter graph, a flatter curve,” said Deborah Birx, director of White House coronavirus response. Citing figures in Detroit and Chicago, he said, “It really gives us a big heart.”

That was echoed by Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a day earlier.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I’m very conservative about making assumptions, but these are the kind of good signs you’re looking for,” Fauci said of New York figures. “You never even begin to think about claiming success in the first place, but that’s the first thing you see when you start to see the cycle.”

While the death toll remains high, that figure could fall behind the number of hospital admissions, which is a better predictor of the upcoming cycling course, experts said.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens to US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters following a coronavirus task force meeting in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.

But some experts urge Marynia Kolak, assistant director of health information at the University of Chicago’s Center for Spatial Data Science, to be part of a team studying county-level data on the outbreak. He said their data does not show that the United States is getting the worst out of the crisis.

“From all the data we have, it suggests that we are only beginning to get closer to the summit for many regions of the country,” Kolak said. He said he was concerned about the coming surge in tribal areas in the Southwest, and in areas of the South where recent social security measures were implemented.

Meanwhile, the virus continued to mount political and diplomatic worlds Tuesday.

Members of the media attend a tour inside the New Jersey Convention Center on April 8, 2020 in Edison, New Jersey.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed for a second night in intensive care, where he was receiving supplemental oxygen, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at Johnson’s admission.

In the United States, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned following an unusual phase that emphasized the coronavirus-induced disorder. Modly had earlier fired the captain of an aircraft, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, after the captain wrote a letter warning of a massive virus outbreak on the ship.

Then flew to Guam, where the carrier docked, and told the ship’s sailors that the captain was either “too naive or too stupid” to send the letter, and those comments were made public. .

In Wisconsin, where Republican lawmakers insist on holding an election Tuesday, Milwaukee voters stand for hours outside a handful of in-person voting sites. Fear of the virus kept many poll workers away and the number of sites was limited.

Kelly John is filling out a ballot as her son Gunnar John, 8, stands behind her wearing a gas mask inside a polling station at Douglas High School during the presidential election, held. amidst coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, outbreak, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin, US, April 7, 2020.

“We decided to risk our lives for the vote to come,” said Ellie Bradish, 40, waiting in one of the lines. “It’s like I want to vote for my neighbors, all those who don’t have the luxury to wait that long.”

Still, some leaders in the United States and abroad have signed on Tuesday that they have begun to think about how and when to move incessantly toward a more normal routine.

“We’re working on a plan with Connecticut and New Jersey, because when we come back, we’re together,” Cuomo said. He suggested that those who tested negative or developed immunity, or perhaps adolescents, could see their restrictions first. “If it’s waves, I think that’s waves,” he said.

A Starbucks Corp employee wearing protective masks and gloves was listening to a customer from a drive-thru window at a store in Hercules, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

But it is unaware that relief may come anytime soon, especially given the risk that prematurely opening up may prompt new spikes of infection. Even in New York, officials say the virus is still spreading, not just as fast.

And other states may suffer severe blows next, especially if people see New York’s optimism and begin to neglect their guard.

“The pandemic just gets boots in other places,” said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Hanage said he remains “incredibly anxious” about small communities across the country.

“They can be hit as hard, or harder than urban areas, because they lack the resources to deal with and probably won’t be a test until it’s too late,” Hanage said.

A pedestrian wears a protective mask while walking through the temporarily closed fish market in the Wharf neighborhood of Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Columbia University researchers say they believe the next uprisings will be in the South and after the Midwest.

Everywhere in the world, the city where the uprising began – Wuhan, China – has taken another step back to normal, as authorities are opening roads connecting the outside world after 11 weeks of locking .

In Europe, virus-infected countries and Spain seem to be at the far end of the pandemic, with infection rates increasing.

But the new epicenter stands to replace the old one. In France, the health minister warned that the country was in a “worsening phase of the epidemic,” and Paris banned all outdoor exercise for most of the day.

Instacart employee Eric Cohn, 34, uses his phone to scan an item for a delivery order that he prepares from Fry’s grocery store while wearing a respirator mask to help protect his self and slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tucson. Arizona, US, April 4, 2020.

And despite the dismal hopes of some in the United States, it is far from certain whether the country is at the peak of virus damage or just stopping before another uphill climb.

The answer may depend in large part on whether the rest of the country has learned enough from the pain suffered by the first hits – Washington, Louisiana, New York – to avoid repeating it elsewhere.

In the New York area, evacuations of the good news were buried under bad news on Tuesday, as the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all reported their highest fatalities.

“It’s almost unimaginable, if you think about it,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced the state’s death toll rose 232, to a total of 1,232. More than three-quarters of state coronavirus-related deaths occur last week.

After New York, New Jersey had the highest death toll and total infection in the United States.

Michigan, which ranks third, reported its own death record on Tuesday: 118 people were missing, breaking a record set the day before.

“We’re still in the early stages of what’s going on in Michigan that is incredibly difficult,” Gov. said. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in a call to journalists, according to the Detroit Free Press.

President Donald Trump is seen with CMS Administrator Seema Verma through the windows of the Brady Press Briefing Room as he discusses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020.

“Every one of these numbers is a person,” Whitmer said. “This is a Michigander with a story and a family who cannot grieve the way we have experienced grief because they are not together safe.”

Also in Michigan, Henry Ford’s hospital system – one of the largest in the state – said at least 700 members of its staff tested positive for the virus, according to news reports.

The United States outbreak is the largest in the world in terms of the number of people infected, although the Chinese government has been accused of significantly jeopardizing both infection and death.