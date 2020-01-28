Despite being below sea level, most Dutch are not worried about future flooding

A large majority of the Dutch population is confident that the authorities can protect the country from future flood risks, as a new survey shows.

Around 1,100 people took part in the survey by the flood protection body Hoogwaterbeschermingsprogramma, an alliance between the Ministry of Infrastructure and the State Water Authority.

It has been 25 years since this week extremely high water levels in the rivers Rhine, Maas and Waal drove around 250,000 people from their homes in Gelderland, Overijssel and Limburg.

Four out of five respondents were confident that authorities would take appropriate and timely measures to prevent flooding, although many said they were concerned about sea level rise and the melting of the polar ice caps. Around 93% indicated that additional infrastructure such as dikes, water pumping stations and surge protection walls had to be invested in.

Only 3% of respondents said they would consider moving away from areas at risk of flooding.

turning point

The events in 1995 marked a turning point in water management, Bas Jonkman, professor of hydraulic engineering at TU Delft, told NOS.

“After 1995 we became more professional. Every six years, the dikes were put through their paces and we started a program entitled “Space for the River”, which created additional space for flooding at over 30 locations. “The system helped avoid major water level problems in the Waal in 2018. Nijmegen was over 14 meters above normal.

River delta specialist Frans Klijn says the risks of large floods are real. “We could face a situation similar to 25 years ago,” he said. “Climate change will force us to continuously adjust security standards.”

Klijn also questioned the wisdom of a large number of people who continue to live and work in lower areas such as the city belt from Rotterdam to Amsterdam.

“We limit the likelihood of something going wrong, but we increase our vulnerability. It would be better to build in higher areas like Twente and Brabant, ”he said.

