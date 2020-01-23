Despite brazen attempts to avoid arrest, the man sought for rape is arrested

Gregory W. Johnson Jr.

BATON ROUGE – Police say they caught up with a man who was being searched for rape and third degree burglary.

According to an official report, the rape and the break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on December 21, 2019, when 36-year-old Gregory Warren Johnson broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house through a broken window and sexually abused her while she was sleeping.

According to police, Johnson has made numerous domestic and second-degree rape charges in the past.

According to a police report, almost a month later, on the morning of January 22, an official discovered Johnson hiding behind a residential building at 4150 Mohican-Prescott Crossover Street.

The officer says he had prepared his taser and showed Johnson when he ordered Johnson to come out and put his hands on a nearby railing.

The report goes on to say that Johnson initially adhered to it, but when the policeman held Johnson’s left hand, the 36-year-old suddenly pushed the policeman away.

Law enforcement quickly worked to establish a perimeter and even picked up K-9 for a thorough search of the area.

They could find Johnson in a house on Delaware Street less than a mile away.

He was arrested for raping, breaking in, arresting a police officer and resisting an officer before being sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.