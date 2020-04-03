Despite coronavirus, WWE is putting pressure

WrestleMania has planned Gronk Gone Wild.

Wrestlemania was originally scheduled to be held on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium

Pay-per-view events take place at the Orlando Performance Center

First year since 2006 when WrestleMania is not held at football stadium

Rob Gronkowski will host a representative WWE show. However, this frivolity, and perhaps the physicality of the retired New England Patriot star’s courageous face, is now rigorously reproduced for TV and streaming media audiences.

For wrestle mania ticket purchasers, this is not as welcoming as the steel chair at the back.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the site of WrestleMania, has been closed.

Although the actual sport was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has been programming “raw”, “NXT” and “smackdown” three nights a week.

The show features a mix of classic matches, interviews, and even empty arena matches. Those sounds, such as cruel rugged bumps to the floor at this week’s “Raw” in Montesford, are heard very clearly and drown out the action in the ring without crowd noise.

WrestleMania has been running in front of a large crowd in the football stadium every year since 2007, with Sunday shows being held at the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers. WWE was determined to continue the show and moved the cards highlighted by Star Brock Lesnar and Jonsina to a performance center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE also distributed cards on Saturday and Sunday for the first time in WrestleMania, securing space for about 16 games and hitting fans at twice the pay-per-view price.

“We just feel right now is the right time,” said WWE executive pole “Triple H” Levesque. “We’re a bit different from other sports and entertainment. We need to move large groups of people to other cities and bring those large groups of people to other cities.

“It’s really difficult to do it in a safe and effective way, even without a fan. For us, we kept trying on the product and trying to do it as safely as possible. Feels they could do it. “

Most wrestle mania is recorded on tape, according to Levesque, but the two-day show has “live components.”

The card was besieged by rumors of major game overhauls, especially the apparent removal of top star Roman Lane, who revealed that leukemia had recurred in October 2018. Raines was to meet Bill Goldberg, but declined the Instagram video for more information on his withdrawal.

“The moment I choose for me and my family, I am a coward,” he asked.

Levesque said performers, staff and crew who declined to participate in WrestleMania and other events were “not affected.” He said no performer was aware of a positive response to the virus, and the company followed the social gathering and CDC guidelines.

However, there is no social distance between the two men fighting in the Boneyard Match or Firefly Funhouse Match, but the special attraction match is the two ways WWE has lost its way from the monotonous empty arena set.

“I think many of these things could give us a unique opportunity to do something in WrestleMania in the future and could change such a business,” Levesque said.

WWE announcer Jerry “King” Roller called the first “raw” without fans on March 16, and in 1981 he reminded of his own empty arena match against Terry Funk.

“I felt stupid when I actually wrestled with him, even though I knew what it was all about and how the match was structured,” Roller said with a laugh . “But later on TV, it was nice.”

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble in January at the crowded Minute Maid Park in Houston and won a shot with WWE championship Lesnar in Les Lesmania. Disappointment.

“I can’t really believe WrestleMania is happening in this era,” McIntyre said. “It’s not the way I imagined it when I was a child or in the last years or months ago.”

Backed by multi-billion dollar TV deals and favorable deals with Saudi Arabia, WWE is steadily shaking its head in a sudden recession.

This week’s “Raw” sank to an apparently low audience of 1.92 million, but enough to rank in the top five in the cable rankings that night.

“My initial disappointment and anger have changed, wait a minute, it’s a very selfish view of it,” said McIntyre. “People are sitting right now and need something right now. WWE offers them.”

Probably not long. Florida issued a statewide home order on Wednesday. This could reduce WWE by 3 counts for future TV taping.

“We can do so many different things, and we can actually get things out of the box,” said Levesque. “If we have a way to do that, we will continue as much as possible.”

Launch theme music, ignite fireworks and use the sound from the sofa as a soundtrack for this year’s show.

“Wrestlemania will not be the sight it would have been,” said Levesque, “it will still be the sight.”

