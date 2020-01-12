Despite great Inter Milan interest, Crystal Palace and Lazio meet to sign Manchester United

Loading...

There could be a twist in Ashley Young’s transfer saga, with TWO new clubs entering the game to sign the Manchester United man.

The Red Devils absolutely want the 34-year-old Young to sign a new one-year contract with Inter Milan.

Getty Images

Young appears to be ready to leave Man United in January

Inter, headed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, offered the defender an 18-month contract this month.

The Italian team Lazio and Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace were interested in Young, according to The Sun.

The report also claims that Lazio has expressed interest this week, while Palace Young wants to help strengthen its squad this season.

Palace chief Hodgson worked with Young when he was responsible for the England team.

Danny Murphy says “Solksjaer makes mistakes too often” at Manchester United

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he wants his club captain to stay at least until the end of the season, but he also wants to if he stays 12 months.

Young wants to leave Old Trafford to play football for the first team regularly.

gossip

Tottenham to beat West Ham, Liverpool want Dembele, not a Kane replacement

LATEST

Live news from the arsenal: Upamecano kidnapped, Mustafi has to go, and more

LATEST

Liverpool’s news live: Klopp criticizes Robertson, legend ‘mocks’ Jose Mourinho

latest

Live news broadcast: Fernandes to United, Liverpool to Barca ace, Eriksen out?

latest

Man United News live: Pogba could go to Inter in the barter business, Fernandes at the latest

gossip

Liverpool prepares feast for the eyes to land Barcelona outsiders – reports

SHOWCASE BUMMEL

Chelsea agrees to sign Wonderkid on the first transfer since the ban was lifted

LION INGS

Southampton’s ace was committed to England by a former international striker

“VAR totally influences football, there were too many outrageous decisions” – Tony Cascarino criticizes VAR

He was eliminated from the Man United squad, who defeated Norwich 4-0 on Saturday.

The sun also claims that Harry Maguire will be handed over to Man United’s permanent captain when Young finally leaves the country.