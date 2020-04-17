Despite ‘No Filter’ Choices, Instagram Allowed For Truth To Be Articulated: NPR

In 2018, shortly after hitting 1 billion users, the Instagram photo sharing app celebrated the launch of a flashy product in San Francisco with a lineup of its biggest hits: There were cruffins and avocado toast, selfie and barista making areas serving matcha lattes.

The spread was like Instagram feeds pulled offline, but at that time the world – digital and material – was already bending over to meet app standards. Online, influencers and brands were taking advantage of the app. Offline, restaurants, hotels, libraries and museums around the world have designed their spaces to be Instagrammable.

Bloomberg reporter Sarah Frier’s No Filter is a play-by-play of how Instagram has reached that level of influence through the manufacturing coolness business. “The story of Instagram,” she writes, “is a great lesson in how decisions within a social media company … can have a dramatic impact on the way we live, and who is rewarded in our economy. . “

Frier’s version of that story is rich in details, based on hundreds of interviews including sit-downs with app co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Armed with their perspective, Frier is able to draw a line between each decision the founders made and the cultural consequences. Their first design choices, a menu of nostalgic photo filters and square faces, have laid the groundwork for an in-app culture of perfection by signaling users to post on Instagram is to strengthen – and, in turn, cheat.

One of No Filter’s great ideas is how much those options are embedded in the personal (and Silicon Valley) tastes of Instagram leaders. Systrom, for one, is an art history buff with “a very specific taste in music and an appreciation for high quality coffee.” He is obsessed with bourbon and bikes that retail for tens of thousands of dollars, writes Frier. The more we learn about it, the easier it will be to understand how Instagram has begun to reward certain types of images.

Frier is keen to show how even Systrom and Krieger’s features they chose not to build – such as the ability to hyperlink or a grammar button – can be traced to their own consequences. Even when Snapchat’s disappearing photos posed a sizeable threat, the Instagram team initially resisted adding “stories” for fear of lowering the bar to what was posted. “Instagram isn’t for half-eaten sandwiches,” Systrom told employees before copying the feature anyway. (The stories gave people a place to post temporary content that wasn’t necessarily “Insta” – well – the founders didn’t want to end up on Snapchat instead.)

The irresistible drama of No Filter is seen between the founders and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who bought Instagram for $ 1 billion in 2012. It is wearisome to learn that the story of Instagram is, in many ways, another story about Zuckerberg. But Frier finds that the clash between Instagram brand meticulous curation and Facebook’s obsession with growth has been responsible for much of what we see when scrolling now.

When Zuckerberg pushed Instagram to start posting ads in his feed, for example, the Instagram team started again with the idea of ​​blatant self-promotion. Frier writes:

“Systrom didn’t want Instagram to be transformed into a collection of unsightly road signs. When users posted about brands … it would be best to act as if they were letting their audience secret on life.”

Instead, Instagram has blinded brands to ads that were difficult to distinguish from posts from friends – paving the way for a culture of influence.

Frier’s most original report recounts Zuckerberg’s intense jealousy about Instagram’s rapid growth and the extent to which he tried to protect Facebook from being “cannibalized” by the creation of Systrom and Krieger. It is stunning (and silly) to learn how Zuckerberg siphoned resources and independence away from the founders. Frier writes that a former Instagram employee complained: “Facebook was like the big sister who wants to dress you up for the party but doesn’t want you to be brighter than she is.” In 2018, this dynamic forced Systrom and Krieger to leave the app they built.

Frier emphasizes No Filter’s focus on this predicament by highlighting a fundamental difference between the two platforms: While Facebook is powered by algorithmic care, optimized across ad revenue and focus, Instagram it is a more carefully made product. Driven by these values, Zuckerberg has for years faced a headache for Facebook’s abuse of user data privacy and its role in disseminating misinformation. On the other hand, public scrutiny of Instagram was less harsh. The app, as appropriate, had better luck cultivating its own image.

But Frier is poised to find the crack in the glossy Instagram look: There is a 2017 study by the Royal Society for Public Health in the U.K. naming Instagram the worst mental health app for young people. She also cites research commissioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee that found the Russian-sponsored troll farm spreading misinformation around the 2016 U.S. presidential election that received more likes and comments over the years. his Instagram account than on any other platform. She comments on the founders’ indifference to the way their app gives people “permission to present their reality as more beautiful than it actually was.” Although no Filter will be stronger with the greater intelligence of the costs of that indifference.

With over 2.8 billion users around what Zuckerberg calls a “family of apps,” Facebook is still the most powerful social network in the world – and Instagram is the main driver of its revenue growth. With every move that Instagram makes affects more than a billion of us every month, we benefit from looking more closely at how Instagram choices influence our own. No Filter makes it easy to start paying attention.

Adam Mosseri, now the head of Instagram, is facing new challenges such as increasing content moderation and responding to federal regulators who became concerned that buying Zuckerberg’s app could have made Facebook a monopoly. But Frier tells us that Instagram has been working on the problem of its perfection, asking its most influential users to be more vulnerable on the app.

Even in Instagram’s turn toward authenticity, the vision is well made.