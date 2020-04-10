Despite some safety for themselves, young Kashmir women are using suture masks, PPE for health workers.

Srinagar: The legs look unusable, the hands move faster than the machine, and the eyes are glued to the thread. When all the Kashmiris are under pressure, which has been made compulsory by the COVID-19 epidemic, throwing a sewing machine is the only sound heard in the Anantenag district. Here, some of the girls volunteered to provide masks and other protective equipment for health care workers and the general public, who face a shortage of masks in the event of an epidemic.

While social distancing is underway and most of them stay at home, Sakiba, a resident of the Kehribal area of ​​Anantnag district, leaves home at 9 a.m. His face is covered by Dopata, walking to the Kaghar Public Charitable Foundation, one kilometer from his home, where he covers his protective gear.

The 23-year-old is seated in a wheelchair to sew handmade masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and paramedics on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 in Kashmir. The valley reported 152 cases of virus infection by Thursday afternoon.

This is my share of society. We all know that there is a shortage of masks and PPE in Kashmir. So, I try to make sure that we don’t run out of masks here and that everything goes well. “Sakiba and his colleagues have been making more than 2,000 masks since March 31,” Sakiba said.

However, it was not easy for Sakiba to convince her family to allow her to leave the house in the event of a pandemic.

“They are reluctant to send me abroad. They were afraid I would contract the virus,” said Sakiba, who has been working continuously for more than a week.

Recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: “Fabric face coverings made from household items or made at home from low-cost common materials can be used as an additional and voluntary health measure. . “

Like Sakiba, many girls – small tailors of the time and some prominent women entrepreneurs – have come to help the community with their skills.

“I’m glad I was able to use my skills and use my people in this difficult time when the whole world is infected with the virus. We work from 9 am to 5 pm,” Saima Hayat said. Trust Explorer volunteer. The trust has now received shipments from local districts to provide personal protective equipment.

“We pay for all the masks and PPEs we pay for free,” said Syed Bilal, director of Trust. I am amazed at the sacrifice of these girls. They endanger their homes to save their lives, come for a walk and make sure the mask has reached the people.

Lack of masks and PPE

While Covid-19 cases in Kashmir went through 100 signs, doctors and paramedics went to their social media accounts to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to deliver protective gear.

News of the lack of masks and personal protective gear is being spread in hospitals. Malik Aref Noor, a non-governmental organization called “We Are Volunteers,” gathered a group of girls and asked them to use their skills to the benefit of society.

Tabasom and his colleagues immediately agreed and began sewing masks and surgical gowns.

Tabasum has been around for more than 12 hours a day, and since March you have created about 2,000 masks and 250 outfits. Tabasom, who has a master’s degree in sociology, sells all of these handmade masks for free.

“When Adel Agha asked me to make a mask for the people, I was even happier that I did it because this is the time when we can do something for the people. The idea of ​​getting infected has not even occurred to us. “We just wanted to be used for people, health workers and anyone who is fighting the virus.”

From the distribution of masks to the hospitals of Bodgam and Poluama, NGOs have also developed masks for people who are kept in quarantine centers and have short masks.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that everyone should wear a mask now, so considering this, cloth masks should be worn,” said Dr. Yasser Wani, a pediatrician at Bodgam Hospital. “They can be good. They can be worn during the day and washed in the evening with a disinfectant. This helps reduce community transmission.”

He also said that since the flu season is coming, handmade masks are in need of watches.

However, Dr. Salim Khan, head of the community’s medical team, who is also in charge of tying COVID-19, said: “This mask can help us avoid touching our face and nose, but the quality of the mask should be good. And it’s important to keep the mask. “

According to the recommendations of all health workers, Mehwish Zargar (name has been changed) creates a mask after consulting doctors.

“I first sewed a few masks and showed them to a few doctors that I knew. Only after they were approved did I start making more masks,” said Mahvish, who lives in Srinagar and is a professional tailor.

“I’ve been sewing clothes for five years, and a few days ago a few neighbors asked me to make a mask for them and their children,” he said.

“In the process, I started making more requests and finally decided to make the masks in bulk and distribute them among the people. Today I have distributed more than 1,000 masks among the people,” the 25-year-old said. “

On March 18, when Kashmir reported the first case of coronavirus, he saw the verses of his father and uncle’s tenor leaving the house without wearing a mask. Worried about the safety of his family members, he went to YouTube and received training on how to make homemade masks.

“Because of the lack of masks on the market, I thought I’d make a mask for my family members. I watched a YouTube video and made a mask,” he said.

The 10-year-old has made more than 100 masks and distributed them to his neighbors.

“I wanted my neighbors to be safe too. Now I’m wearing masks for my relatives.”

