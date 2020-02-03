Despite the difficult operating environment, LPI achieved a higher result for the 19 | financial year money

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (FY19), LPI Capital Bhd’s net profit rose by 2.6 percent to RM 322.36 million in a challenging environment for the general insurance industry.

Annual sales also rose to RM 1.60 billion from RM 1.51 billion in the previous year, the company said today in a report to Bursa Malaysia.

Earnings per share increased from Sen 78.83 in the previous year to Sen 80.92 in financial year 19.

LPI said sales growth was largely driven by the general insurance segment, which rose 6.0 percent to RM 1.57 billion, compared to RM 1.50 billion in 2018.

In the meantime, the equity investment segment reported higher sales of RM 35.2 million compared to RM 34.7 million in 2018, mainly due to higher dividend income in the current fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter, LPI’s net profit increased from RM 84.0 million in the previous year to RM 86.60 million, while sales increased from RM 389.03 million to RM 399.26 million.

“In view of the improved performance of the group, the board of directors has decided a second interim dividend of Sen 43.0 per share.

“This second interim dividend of RM171.30 million is part of the Group’s efforts to reward its shareholders for their confidence in LPI,” said Tan Sri Dr., founder and chairman of the group. Teh Hong Piow, today in a separate statement. – Bernama