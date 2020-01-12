Despite the landslide in the elections, the “new era” of Sino-Japanese relations is fearful for Taiwanese leaders

Loading...

TAIPEI – The re-election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose party advocates independence from China, is taking place at a time when Japan has recently pledged to usher in a “new era” of relations with the Communist-controlled mainland.

Following the outcome of Saturday’s presidential election, Tsai is expected by the Democratic Progressive Party to push ahead with policies that run counter to the “one country, two systems” framework Beijing is threatening to impose on the self-governing island.

On Saturday, the Japanese government expressed hope that problems related to Taiwan would be “peacefully resolved in direct dialogue”.

Japan expects Taiwan to continue to “contribute to peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a statement congratulating the “smooth implementation of democratic elections” and the re-election of Tsai.

“Taiwan is an important partner and a valuable friend of Japan. We share fundamental values ​​and maintain a close economic relationship and exchange between people, ”said Motegi.

Tokyo will “work towards further deepening cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan based on the existing position to maintain relations between Japan and Taiwan as a non-governmental working relationship,” he added.

However, there is growing concern in Taipei that Japan, an important trading partner of free and democratic Taiwan, could agree with Beijing on a new political document that expresses its support for China’s strategy towards a headstrong province.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking Beijing’s goal of cross-strait reunification, “the leadership will definitely take a harder stance against Tsai’s government to thwart attempts to curb mainland influence on Taiwan,” said a diplomatic source ,

Tokyo’s approval of such a document could mean that Japan would agree to the mainland that Taiwan is part of China. This would threaten Taiwan and poison its non-governmental, practical relationship with Japan, ”added the source.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since their division after a civil war in 1949. Since then, Beijing has been trying to undermine Taipei’s pursuit of international recognition.

While Tokyo broke diplomatic relations with Taipei and Beijing in 1972, Taiwan and Japan, on the initiative of the private sector, continued to deepen economic cooperation. Taiwan is now Japan’s fourth largest trading partner.

Although Japan has a “voluntary reluctance” policy to deal with Taiwan, “the grass-roots relationship between the two is very good,” said Tai Wan-chin, professor emeritus at Tamkang University in New Taipei.

Taiwan and Japan have expanded exchanges between people in areas such as business, technology, culture, and medical care for decades, he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, has been trying to improve relations with China, which often hide the history of war and territorial problems. For its part, Beijing is striving for better economic ties with Tokyo in a continuing trade dispute with the United States.

Speaking to Beijing late last month, Abe said to Xi, “We want to build a relationship that is suitable for a new era in Japan and China.” The Chinese president said he was ready to “build Sino-Japanese relationships for a new one.” Level.”

Relevant sources indicated that Abe and Xi agreed at the December meeting that Tokyo and Beijing would draft a new political document that would form the basis of their future relationship – the fifth of its kind since diplomatic normalization Relationships.

The new document is to be presented when Xi visits Japan in the spring as a state guest for the first time since taking office in 2013.

Japan and China have developed their relations based on the principles of the existing four political documents signed in 1972, 1978, 1998 and 2008. The latter says that the two nations will advance strategic and mutually beneficial relationships.

At a press conference during his stay in China on December 24, Abe said he was ready to work out the fifth document, saying that Japan and China would “step up their efforts to achieve results in every area”.

A person familiar with the Japanese government’s thoughts said, “The State Department has been reluctant to prepare a new document given the current situation in the region.”

Abe is, however, “anxious to present the fifth document because he has not had any major diplomatic success so far, despite being Japan’s longest serving prime minister. China gave him a chance, ”he said.

The person added that it was Beijing that kicked off the creation of the fifth political document, which sparked speculation in Taiwan that China would force its tough stance on cross-strait relations to be included.

At the end of last year, former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian said that his Japanese friend had told him that Tokyo’s fifth political document would include support for China’s one country, two systems policy in Hong Kong.

If this were the case, Taiwan’s interests would be seriously harmed since China could cite the new document by asking the Japanese government to adjust its relations with the island in the future, Chen was quoted by the media.

In recent years, Tsai has said it has become clear that China’s intimidation is aimed at forcing Taiwan to compromise on sovereignty, including the recent Xi proposal to investigate a “Taiwanese version of a country, two systems.”

“It is impossible for Taiwan to accept the agreement of one country and two systems,” said Tsai in her New Year’s address on January 1, adding that the Hong Kong model of the framework is a proven failure, reflecting the ongoing unrest in the city concerns.

The Xi’an Communist Party tried to thwart Tsai’s re-election using “any means available,” said Tatsuhiko Yoshizaki, a foreign affairs expert at the Sojitz Research Institute in Tokyo.

Given that China could not stop them, China will “take stronger action against Taiwan,” he added.

Another diplomatic source said, “In such circumstances, China could use Japan to make an excuse to advance its reunification bid. Prime Minister Abe should be very careful when it comes to approving the fifth political document. “