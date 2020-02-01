Despite the late interest of Tottenham and Arsenal, Emre Can moves from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund

Emre Can has left Juventus to join the Bundesliga title chaser, Borussia Dortmund.

The international German midfielder has signed a first loan agreement by the end of the season, which is set for £ 25m in the summer.

Getty Images – Getty

Reports on the transfer cutoff date indicated that both Arsenal and Tottenham were too late for the 26-year-old to bid.

Instead, he came to Dortmund, which is four points behind the leader RB Leipzig.

“With Emre Can we have a German international who can be used across defensive and central midfield systems,” said BVB sports director Michael Zorc to the club’s website.

“He is a player who has technology and a strong will to win.”

Can added: “I think the team has great potential and can win something.

“I am convinced that I can help them and can hardly wait to play in front of these fans, for whom Borussia Dortmund is known for the first time around the world.”

Can return to the Bundesliga five and a half years after moving from Bayern Leverkusen to Liverpool.

He spent four years at Anfield before moving to Juventus in summer 2018.

The midfielder had fallen to his knees at the Serie A club and wanted to start looking for football for the first team.