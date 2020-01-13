Despite the police, Iranians protest against the shooting down of planes

Loading...

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Iranian demonstrators resisted a strong police presence on Sunday evening to protest the days of their country when a Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people was shot down.

Videos posted online showed demonstrators shouting anti-government slogans and moving through subway stations and sidewalks, many near Azadi or Freedom, Square, after previously asking to demonstrate there. Other videos suggested that similar protests were taking place in other Iranian cities.

The riot police in black uniforms and helmets had previously gathered on Vali-e Asr Square, Tehran University and other sights. Revolutionary Guard members patrolled the city on motorbikes, and civilian security forces were deployed. People looked down as they quickly passed the police, hoping not to attract attention.

The plane crash early Wednesday killed everyone on board, especially Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After first pointing out a technical failure and insisting that the armed forces were not to blame, the authorities admitted on Saturday that they accidentally shot it, despite mounting evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

Iran plunged into flight as it prepared for possible American retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases where US forces were stationed. The non-casualty missile attack was in response to the death of General Qassem Soleimani, the colonel-general in Iran, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. But there was no retribution.

Iranians are upset by the plane crash and the misleading statements by senior officials after the tragedy. They also mourn the dead, including many young people who studied abroad.

“Even when I talk about it, my heart beats faster and it makes me sad,” said Zahra Razeghi, a woman living in Tehran. “I feel ashamed when I think of their families.”

“Denying and covering up the truth in the past three days has greatly increased the suffering and pain of families and mine,” she added.

Another person, who only identified himself as Saeed, said that the largely state-owned Iranian media hid the cause of the crash for “political reasons”.

“Later developments changed the game and they had to tell the truth,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of students gathered at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran to mourn the victims and protest against the authorities who had not told the cause of the crash, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Bahareh Arvin, a reformist member of the Tehran City Council, said on social media that she is resigning in protest against the government’s lies and corruption. “With the current mechanism, there is no hope of reform,” she said.

Some Iranian artists, including famous director Masoud Kimiai, have withdrawn from an upcoming international film festival. Two state television hosts resigned in protest at the false report of the cause of the plane crash.

President Donald Trump, who expressed his support for past waves of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, tweeted to the country’s leaders and said, “DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTER.”

“The world is watching. More importantly, the US is watching, ”he tweeted.

The Iranians took to the streets in November after the government raised gas prices and hosted major protests in several cities. The government blocked Internet access for days, making it difficult to gauge the scale of the protests and subsequent crackdown. Amnesty International later said that more than 300 people were killed.

The police briefly detained the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, who said he went to the vigil without knowing that this would result in a protest.

“Can confirm that I didn’t take part in demonstrations!” He tweeted. “Came to an event that was announced as a vigil for the victims of tragedy # PS752. Normal to show respect – some of the victims were British. I left after 5 minutes when some started singing. “

He said he was arrested 30 minutes after leaving the area.

Britain said its envoy was detained “without explanation or explanation” and in “flagrant violation of international law”.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi later tweeted that Macaire was “arrested as an unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering”.

Araghchi said when the police informed him that a man who claimed to be the British ambassador was arrested, he did not believe them. But he said when he called Macaire he realized that it was him and that the ambassador had been released 15 minutes later.

The Iranian State Department later invited the British ambassador to protest because of his “illegal and inappropriate presence”, it said on its telegram channel.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, accused the ambassador of organizing protests and called for his expulsion. Dozens of hardliners later gathered in front of the British embassy and sang “Death to England”. They also asked for the ambassador to be expelled and the embassy to be closed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media focused on admitting responsibility for the crash, and several newspapers asked those responsible to apologize and resign.

The tough daily Vatan-e Emrouz was entitled “A Heaven of Sadness” on the front page, while the Hamshahri daily went “shame” and the IRAN daily said “Unforgivable”.

Mehdi Karroubi, an opposition activist under house arrest, hit the Supreme Leader Khamenei himself and said that as commander in chief he was “directly responsible”.

“If you were aware of this and the military and security agencies let people deceive you, you are undoubtedly lacking the qualities of constitutional leadership,” he said in a statement.

Criticism of the top leader can be punished with up to two years in prison.

Tensions with the United States eased after the ballistic missile attack when Trump refused to respond and welcomed Iran’s obvious decision to step down.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials in Tehran on Sunday. Qatar has close ties with the United States and Iran.

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis also led a high-level delegation to Iran, including defense and foreign ministers. The Syrian state media described it as an “important visit” in light of recent events, without explaining it. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s civil war, and Soleimani had mobilized militias and coordinated military aid.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also traveled to Iran to visit Saudi Arabia the next day. And Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman on a trip through oil-producing Gulf states aimed at promoting peace.