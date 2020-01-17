Dessert Diva shares her chocolate fruit plate recipe

Dessert Diva Danette Randall came to the studio this morning to show Gayle and David how to make a pampering chocolate fruit plate that is sure to impress your guests after dinner.

CHOCOLATE FRUIT PLATE

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (or bittersweet)

1/2 cup of white chocolate chips

Various fresh fruits (I used mandarins, raspberries, strawberries)

Dried fruit (I used pineapple and mango)

1/4 cup chopped, dry roasted almonds (or nuts of your choice)

If you use oranges, peel them and pull them apart. Place them on parchment paper and freeze them before using them.

Just make sure the other fruits are chilled (not the dried fruits)

DIRECTIONS

Melting pieces of chocolate in small bowls every 30 seconds should only take about 50 seconds in total (depending on your microwave). Stir until everything is smooth. Repeat in a separate bowl of white chocolate.

Take your fruits and dip 2/3 of them in the chocolate mixture (some pieces in semi-sweet, some in white chocolate). Dip them in crushed nuts. Place on parchment paper and leave for about 30 minutes. Arrange on a plate, platter or cake stand.

Enjoy!

NOTE: You can only use one type of chocolate. I like how she looks on the record with both. Dip a few in the semi-sweet chocolate and sprinkle them with white chocolate. Use any type of nuts you like, or leave out nuts. If you use orange slices, make sure you freeze first. Bananas are also a good choice. Using toothpicks or cute decorative pictures is a great way to collect the fruit instead of your fingers.

MORE RECIPES: