[dessert-diva-shares-her-recipe-for-bourbon-chocolate-pecan-pie-squares]

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stops by the studio to present Gayle and David how to make 1 of her favored Mardis Gras treats!

BOURBON CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE SQUARES

Substances:

Crust

1 one/2 cups all-goal flour

one/four tsp salt

one/four cup brown sugar

1/two cup unsalted butter (slash up in items)

Filling

three eggs

1/two cup brown sugar

1/2 cup maple syrup

two tbls. melted butter (unsalted)

1 tsp vanilla

one/4 cup Bourbon (I use 4 Rose’s Bourbon)

one 1/two cups semi-sweet chocolate chips ( I applied chunks)

one one/two cups pecan halves

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°

Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan, or address pan with parchment paper

To make crust:

Merge flour, brown sugar and salt collectively. Mix in reduce-up butter. Use forks, pastry cutter or your fingers, and mix right up until crumbly. Press down into organized pan (it will acquire a couple minutes, to get it clean, and distribute out evenly).

Bake for 10-15 minutes, right up until edges are just turning golden. Consider out, set apart.

To make filling:

In big bowl, whisk eggs. Add in brown sugar, maple syrup, melted butter, vanilla, and bourbon. Whisk right up until clean. Fold in chocolate chips, and pecans. Pour more than baked crust.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, till bubbly, and established. Acquire out, enable neat. Dust with powdered sugar (if ideal) Lower into squares.

Enjoy!

Be aware: You can use any type of chocolate chips (or chunks) you want, I want semi-sweet. Make confident to grease pan adequately, so it doesn’t stick. Serve with whipped product if desired These are least difficult to slice with a difficult spatula, or straight-edged wooden spoon rather of a knife. Insert some more pecan halves on best for a nice presentation, if you have them. Just omit bourbon, if you pick out not to use it, the recipe will nonetheless perform.

Additional RECIPES: