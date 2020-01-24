Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gasparilla Grog Bars

The dessert diva has the perfect snack for those taking part in the pirate parade this weekend.

GASPARILLA GROG BARS

INGREDIENTS

1 cup of flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup unsalted butter (melted)

1 cup of brown sugar

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 egg

1/4 cup of rum

Zest of 1 small lime

Juice from 1 small lime

3/4 cup white chocolate chips (use a few semi-sweet pieces if desired)

1/2 cup of chopped, dry roasted almonds

Preheat the oven to 350 ° F

Line an 8 × 8 pan with parchment paper

Mix the flour, salt, baking powder and cinnamon in a small bowl. Put aside

In a large bowl, stir in the butter and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in the almond extract, egg and rum. Put the lime in the dough, halve the lime and press the lime juice into the dough. Mix well. Add the flour mixture to the damp mixture and stir until everything is well mixed. Fold in the white chocolate chips.

Put the dough in the prepared pan. Spread the chopped almonds over the dough.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until firm and the toothpick is in the center. Let cool, lift out of the pan and cut into squares.

Enjoy!

NOTE: Sprinkle additional cinnamon over it and add some icing sugar for a nice presentation. I cut off a small but thick piece of lime and added each piece on top. A maraschino cherry on top also looks cute. Serve with some rum. If you prefer to bake them without rum, just omit the recipe and add 1 teaspoon of vanilla.

