dessert-diva-shares-her-recipe-for-strawberry-oatmeal-crisp-bars-(gluten-totally-free)

Dessert Diva Danette Randall is creating a delightful deal with in honor of the Florida Strawberry Pageant.

STRAWBERRY OATMEAL CRISP BARS (GLUTEN-Free)

Ingredients

two cups diced strawberries (approx. 15-18 strawberries, relying on measurement)

1 one/2 tsp corn starch

two tsp granulated sugar

one tbls lemon juice

1 cup aged fashioned oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

three/four cup gluten-totally free flour (I used 1 for one gluten-free of charge baking flour)

one/four tsp salt

one tsp cinnamon

6 tbls. Unsalted butter (melted)

Preheat oven to 375 – line aN 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper, with the sides hanging above for quick pulling out of pan.

In a small/ medium bowl, toss strawberries with corn starch, sugar and lemon juice. Established apart.

In large bowl, combine oats, brown sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon. Pour melted butter more than prime, and stir right up until all the dry elements are moistened. Established aside 3/4 cup of the combination, for later. Push down the relaxation of the crumb combination into organized pan. Push down firmly. Scatter strawberries over combination. Sprinkle the 3/4 cup of the crumb combination more than major of the strawberries.

Bake for 40-45 minutes right up until leading is golden and strawberries are bubbling up.

Consider out, great completely. Pull out of pan, slice into nine bars, dust with powdered sugar (if sought after) and serve.

Enjoy!

NOTES: You can use common flour in its place of gluten-free of charge if you would like. Almond flour functions way too, if you want gluten-no cost. These are very good for dessert, or excellent for breakfast.

More RECIPES: