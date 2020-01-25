Destination Lonely: Nervous Breakdown – album review

DESTINATION LONELY

NERVOUS BREAKDOWN

Voodoo Rhythm Records

LP / CD

From January 24, 2020

French garage psych rockers, Destination Lonely, are returning with their third album, a roller coaster of suks-up crunching treats.

Last year the French garage scene exploded with so much force that it splintered across the country in different waves, and on the basis of Destination Lonely’s third album, 2020 seems to be a year building on that momentum. The band moves in on the same dark, fuzzed out garage rock as their contemporaries, and countrymen, Weird Omen. Opening with Lovin ‘, the guitar whips in like a proto-punk machine gun attack of delayed distortion that envelops the song and forms the basis on which they build a looming depiction of a garage crash. It is a rocket sound that spreads quickly when they fall on the plate in the two cover versions. They wear their hearts off when selecting The Troggs ’I Want You, with added fuzz that gives a totally sleazier feel, and The Stooges’ Ann, whose staggered guitar creates a woozy psychedelic effect that makes the song its own.

From that moment the fuzz is king. Whether they pay tribute to The Cramps (Out Of Your Head), be a fan of swirling acid trip psych (Sentier Mental) or browse a dark country groove ala Alabama 3 (Schizo MF), that threatening sound is what binds the album together. Blind Man, which they place halfway through the album, is a wonderful deviation from the density around it. It is a mourning acoustic song filtered by a thunderstorm with a complaining harmonica for accompaniment and leads perfectly into the vibrato-soaked Je Mén Vais. As a double LP the band unsubscribes with a couplet of remixes of album tracks. The nearly 14-minute remix of the title track is like a free-falling David Lynch soundtrack, while the Schizo MF electro-shit remix would perfectly sit on David Holmes’ Bow Down To The Exit Sign.

The band itself calls their sound Heroin Groove, but perhaps it is better called Swamp Garage, especially considering that the album was recorded in guitarist Lo’s Spider’s Swampland Studio. If you search the output of the studio, it is clear what a reference the band is for garage music in France with recent albums by The Scaners, Les Lullies, Slift and The Wylde Tryfles all popping up. And it is a combination of all those sounds that Destination Lonely distills into one hard, nasty, dirty fuzz-blues psycho plate.

Listen below to their version of The Troggs ’I Want You:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSzyObHsewI (/ embed)

~

All words by Nathan Whittle. Find his Louder Than War archive here.

