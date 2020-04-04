Destruction Over Sunset Reza’s Sunset, GG Emergency Surgery

The Last “Shahs of Sunet“the episode in the drama department failed Reza Farahan | tears in it Golgesa “GG” Gharachedaghi was rushed to the ER for surgery on her reproductive system.

ICYMI, Reza quoted former BFF, Mercedes “MJ” Javid as saying, “The uterus exploded and you gave birth to ten men,” referring to his birth, as he believed he was a native of behind the scenes of her husband. At the time, GG discovered that he had a defect and was on medication to eradicate the fetus, which was “natural” in one of his fallopian tubes.

This Friday’s episode of the Bravo drama, introduced the drama as a group – sans MJ – gathered to support GG and confront Reza about his actions.

Before the family was born, GG was seen going to a reiki session to heal her physically and emotionally after the birth announcement.

As he was driving home from the appointment, GG said he had to go to the emergency room with so much pain that he had to give up on the location of the center.

She woke up in a hospital bed with her parents by her side. They told him how the doctors were doing.

“They took me out of the fallopian tube I removed. I couldn’t get pregnant the natural way,” she said in the confession.

“Pregnant pregnancy is a lot of times in accidents, to prevent accidental pregnancies … this is the karma I deserve during my many years of practice.”

Instead, the prospect appeared hopeful, as he later explained how he was dealing with the situation.

“I have come to a very important place in my life and I know that I will soon, and in the end, allow myself to be healed and not for a moment.”

During a shopping trip with his wife Adam, Reza expressed his anger at Mike Shouhed and Nema Vand after realizing they had taken MJ’s side in a heated argument.

“I blocked Mike and Nema on cell phones, on Twitter, on Instagram, because nothing good came out of them trying to fix things with MJ and me.”

But when they were all together – including Destiney Rose and Sara Jeihooni – Reza couldn’t help but shed tears as the story unfolded.

“I’m trying to explain to you guys how I look and feel alone,” he said. “I become irrational when I feel attacked and I feel hurt. I’m a responsible person – everything that happened, it happened. I said horrible things because I was really hurt.”

And Reza goes so far as to say he’s sorry.

“I could have done it any other way, I did it. I was amazing. I want to apologize to everyone for putting you guys in a place where you need to choose between the two people you want.”

“I’m sorry, I didn’t calm down,” he said.

Meanwhile, MJ and his wife, Tommy, are negotiating an order for Reza’s return to Tommy after he denies Reza’s house in retaliation for what he said to MJ.

They met with a lawyer who said Reza’s criminal charges could put Tommy in jail.

“It’s the ninth nail in our friendship, for our family. It’s over,” MJ explained in a statement.

Reza was in a different state of mind, however, when the episode ended admitting MJ’s apology.

“It’s clear that I have to apologize to MJ and hope I can build a new foundation and a new friendship based on zero and move forward.”

We will see how the next episode unfolds!

Catch “Shahs of Sunet” on Friday via Bravo.

