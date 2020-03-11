Details of documentary information “Back”

The new documentary “The Beatles,” directed by Peter Jackson, “Peter Jackson” will be released by the company “Walt Disney”.

The Beatles: Get Back focus on building the previous studio album “Let It Be” and show their final concert as a group at the London rooftops Savile Row.

The film will be cut from 55 hours of unseen footage, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and 140 hours of mostly unheard audio of the recording sessions.

Sir Paul McCartney shared support for the project. “I am very pleased that Peter [Jackson] went deep into our archives to make a movie that shows the truth about the recording of” The Beatles “together”, – he said.

“Friendship and love between us turns and reminds me of what we had incredibly beautiful time.”

“The Beatles” in the picture “Top Of The Pops” in 1966

“The Beatles: Come” will overestimate the footage from the film “Let It Be” – a film Lindsay-Hogg, originally released in 1970, after the announcement that the band was going to break.

Ringo Starr has told about the upcoming film “Peter is wonderful, and it was so cool to look at all these pictures. There were hours and hours, just when we were laughing and playing music is not similar to the version that came out.

“There was a lot of fun, and I think it will show and Peter. I think that this version will be much more peaceful and loving as we really are.”

Jackson recently released documentary documentary film “The First World War”, which restored and painted hour archival footage.

About “The Beatles: Come back,” the director said: “Work on this project was a joyful discovery I have the privilege to be a fly on the wall, and the greatest band of all time working, playing and creating masterpieces.”.

The Beatles: Get Back will be released in the United States and Canada, 4 September.