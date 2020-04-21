Details of NYC Hospital COVID-19 Experience Update

Kaytlin Butler, a church instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, shared the details of her work experience during an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in a TIME series produced with Katie Couric.

In the video above, Butler tells Couric that the death of her mother when she was 8 years old has shaped the quality of her life, including her decision to become a senior. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of Butler’s role as a chaplain.

Where it largely helps families through the death of a loved one by encouraging them to hold hands and touch their bodies, coronavirus has forced her to lead people through the end of their time in the distance. This can be like signing up to the door of a patient’s room and praying or making a Rosary through the patient’s side.

“The rituals are very soft. We touch, eat, and have all the natural features of love that are removed. She said sadly, ”she said.

Butler also assisted medical staff, who are witnessing the loss of human life at an undisclosed level. Some employees have asked Butler if they are “being punished” for some reason.

“It saddens me because the people who asked me about it are risking their lives to heal and care for people in a tragic situation,” she said. “I told them it was a gift. This crisis is a bigger issue than any of us can do. ”

