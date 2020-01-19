Details of Prince Harry and Meghan’s separation from the royal family revealed as the world reacts

As Prince Harry and Meghan announced details of their separation from the royal family, the world reacted with everything from anger to relief for the couple examined.

In a statement released early this morning, the Queen said that she hoped that “today’s agreement will allow them to start building a new happy and peaceful life.”

“I recognize the challenges they have faced following close scrutiny over the past two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” she added.

In a separate statement, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would no longer use their royal titles and would not receive public money for royal functions.

The couple will no longer represent the royal family in official functions, including military functions, and “wish” to repay the $ 4.5 million in taxpayer money they used to renovate the Frogmore Cottage. However, the property will remain their home in the UK.

The new model will come into effect in the north of spring 2020.

It has only been a few hours since the royal family announced the details of the famous “Megxit”, but the world is already reacting.

At 8:30 am AEST, “Meghan” and “Royal Family” were the main trends on Twitter.

Meghan and Harry are on the way to a new life, the press is losing one of their favorite targets and the queen is royally irritated. pic.twitter.com/4kv1DGy1oE

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 18, 2020

The front pages of the newspapers are still to come, with the royal family announcing the details just before 8 p.m. local time on Saturday evening.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said it was “harder to think of a much cleaner break”.

“The first discussions were of a much more mixed life – a life where perhaps Harry and Meghan continued their royal duties, dividing their time equally between the United Kingdom and Canada,” said Dymond.

“But there were too many contradictions and conflicts of interest. There are still a lot of details to clear up and everything will be reviewed after a year.”

“But a new life awaits Harry and Meghan – celebrities, to be sure, but a different kind of royalty.”

Sky News commentator Alastair Bruce said that despite the seemingly warm statement, the Queen had “put down the iron fist”.

“It was becoming a huge distraction and it was a seismic announcement from the queen,” he said.

“It is still very hot on the pastoral side of a grandmother’s affection for her grandson and her great-grandson and granddaughter, but at the same time she has broken the iron grip of the monarchical leadership on a problem that needed to be resolved. “

Others turn to social media for comment – some expressing a sigh of relief for the couple.

Good luck to Meghan and Harry. They seek happiness, without the burden of royalty, and this version of the agreement seems fairer. The main responsibility of a couple is towards each other and towards their baby, and this should always be the most important thing.

– Stig Abell (@StigAbell) January 18, 2020

Honestly, Harry deserves all the happiness he can get. I really hope that he and Meghan can live their lives without racism, without exam or vitriol.

– Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) January 18, 2020

Others, including Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle’s loudest critic, were less kind.

Former Navy Chief Lord West on #HarryandMeghan:

“The whole situation is extremely sad, and I think it is regrettable, after his magnificent military service, that he is no longer involved in the British army.”

– Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 18, 2020

Harry will regret it when he signs divorce papers in a few years. Meghan falls with everyone. It’s only a matter of time before Harry is next. #megexit @piersmorgan

– Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) January 18, 2020 .