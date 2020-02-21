[details-on-wheels-programme-gets-beneficial-response-from-community,-states-deputy-minister]

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Eddin Syazlee Shith, speaks right after launching Safer World-wide-web Day 2019 in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. — Photograph by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 — The Data on Wheels (IOW) programme, implemented by the Office of Data (JaPen) nationwide has been given beneficial response from the public in being familiar with government’s initiatives far better as nicely as getting precise facts on Covid-19 an infection.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith reported a complete of 2,599 programmes had been applied at six,344 places nationwide, like 135 ended up held at 380 locations in Johor, beginning January 23 until yesterday.

He stated IOW programme had eased general public uneasiness in excess of Covid-19 an infection and the spread of pretend information similar to the virus.

“We (the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia) see this IOW positively and a lot of people who have however to attend, have asked for for the programme to be held in their regions.

“We check out this as a success in the outreach initiatives applied by JaPen and other organizations in disseminating precise information and facts specifically to the persons,” he explained.

Eddin Syazlee mentioned this to reporters immediately after collaborating in IOW programme at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Gelang Patah, in this article currently.

Also present were being Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad and JaPen deputy director-general (Digital Written content) Hashim Bedu.

Eddin Syazlee also said that the govt constantly completely ready to facial area constructive criticism and the IOW provided a system for the folks to communicate their wishes to the government.

“In the Covid-19-linked troubles, IOW is the greatest way for us to offer with the persons. We, as the leaders, will go down to the field to meet the people today and demonstrate what genuinely transpires so that people are not residing in anxiety and we can run the overall economy as typical,” he reported.

Requested about non-governmental organisations (NGOs) interested in operating with JaPen and other businesses in applying IOW which focused on initiatives these types of as value of dwelling support (BSH), i-Suri, mySalam and e-Tunai Rakyat, he explained they ended up welcomed to do so by getting in touch with JaPen in their respective states. — Bernama