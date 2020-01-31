Detained after violating security controls near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
16
Detained after violating security controls near Trump's Mar-a-Lago property

Today Show gives Tampa Man Super Bowl tickets

The SWAT situation in Port Richey ends peacefully. Suspect in custody

Officers respond to the SWAT situation in Port Richey

Local teachers help students find jobs in the food industry

Tampa police looking Apple store theft suspect

Police: The 14-year-old girl from Sarasota is charged with attempted murder after the shooting

DCF employee arrested for hit and run, leaving teenagers in critical condition

UPDATE: HCSO publishes pictures of cars involved in the escape; Child in critical condition

Sleepy woman arrested for DUI after I-4 chain reaction, soldiers say

Cash toll booths on Suncoast Parkway close on Friday evening

STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: The rain comes late today and continues until Saturday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR