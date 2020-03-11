Detainees escape, set fires on Coronavirus

Prisons in Italy are found in about 27 prisons across the country out of fears stemming from the nation’s continued coronavirus epidemic. The riots have killed at least eight people, beaten guards, escaped from prison and burned the prison industry.

The molestation took place at a city jail in the town of Campobasso, the capital of the southern Molise region in Italy, while inmates set fire to the prison to protest the transfer to another jail in Modena, where six people have died as a result of the riots on Monday, according to a report by Il Quotidiano del Molise.

Inmates from 27 different prisons in Italy have feared what is going on outside because of Wuhan’s coronavirus, as they seek amnesty, and have called for action to be taken to avoid the risk of infection with the disease.

The inmates were detained at Campobasso jail on Tuesday.

On Monday, Senator and Former Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted a video of one of the prison breaks at a Foggia prison in Italy.

“While our law enforcement agencies do their best to protect us, anarchists and social centers urge detainees,” tweeted Salvini.

“To deal with this serious emergency of detention centers, you need the iron fist of an extraordinary commissioner who can push back the order and the respect for the law,” he added.

About 50 prisoners were released from Foggia Prison on Monday, according to Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), which added that police had managed to detain 30 out of 50 prisoners, suggesting that 20 prisoners could still be released.

The report added that violent riots have also taken place in prisons in Milan and Rome, where inmates set fire to their mattresses. In Milan prison, inmates also went up on the roof to protest recent visitor restrictions due to coronavirus.

In Foggia, in the southern region of Apulia in Italy, prisoners set fire to a rooftop, while other inmates scaled their doors.

In a Verona jail (located in the US Veneto region in Italy), two inmates were killed after taking drugs that they had stolen during a weekend riot.

In another Pavia prison (south of Milan), guards were hostage and beaten by inmates.

