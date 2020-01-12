Detective at roadblock uncovers details in deadly Huron shootout

Loading...

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Calls were flooded in just five minutes before midnight.

Neighbors say the shooting took place at the Parkside apartments in Huron, near Giffen, near Palm.

When the Huron police arrived, they found Joel Aguiniga, 19, of Coalinga, on the ground, fatally injured.

“They found a man on the ground who had apparently been shot. He died on the spot,” said Tony Botti at the Fresno Co sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, when they found the victim, he was unarmed. They say that Aguiniga often stayed in this region.

“I think he has friends, so he will stay in their place and bounce back,” said Botti.

Homicide detectives say they face roadblocks.

They don’t have a lot of information about the suspect or what led to the shooting in the first place.

Currently, they are looking to see if gangs may have played a role because investigators say more than one gang member resides in this complex.

