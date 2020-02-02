Detectives find vehicle of missing 81-year-old Highlands County woman

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Highlands County’s detectives have found the vehicle of the 81-year-old Sebring woman who has been missing in the Kissimmee River since January 17.

Margaret “Helen” Becker was last seen at Southgate Plaza in the US 27 shortly after 6 p.m. Buy bananas in the Plaza Publix.

On Saturday, members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Beckers 2018 found Chevrolet Colorado in the Avon Park Bombing Range.

Detectives said divers found the car about 30 meters from a boat ramp in an area 15 to 30 feet deep. The car was still moving and three of the windows were down, indicating that Becker was in the vehicle when it went into the water. However, Becker was not in the vehicle when it was pulled out.

A thorough search of the area immediately below the boat ramp was completed, but only a few items found in the vehicle were found.

This news comes less than a week after her family asked the public for help finding the older woman.

“Something – please call. You’re welcome. We just need a few pointers, ”said Sheri Becker Unger, Margaret Becker’s stepdaughter. “We don’t know which way to go. We’re ready to host search parties, we’re ready to do whatever we can, but we just have no direction.”

