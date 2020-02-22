[detectives:-gunman-killed-fhp-trooper-on-i-95-without-warning]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – An investigation into the fatal shooting of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper concluded the attack came without warning.
A sheriff’s investigation released Friday showed that Trooper Joseph Bullock was sitting in his patrol car Feb. 5 alongside Interstate 95 when a motorist he had been helping suddenly pulled a gun and shot him in the head.
Franklin Reed then tried to shoot a tow truck driver, but his gun jammed. Reed then engaged in a gun battle with a passing police officer who had stopped to help Bullock.
Detective Jemel Headings shot Ellis, who then killed himself.
