detectives-rule-out-‘vehicle-of-interest’-in-crash-that-killed-5-year-old-in-plant-city

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car that was captured at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy is no longer a “vehicle of interest,” authorities said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rogers Road shortly before 9: 30 p.m. Sunday after the child and his mother were hit by a car.
Deputies said the driver never stopped or tried to render aid. The boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother also suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.
On Monday, deputies located a “vehicle of interest” within a mile of the crime scene, but later ruled out any involvement of the car.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact HCSO by calling 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a cash reward by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat
Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa
Tuesday Morning Forecast
CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida
Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19
Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus
Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers
Travel insurance concerns
nursing homes and coronavirus
Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible
Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus
Trending Stories