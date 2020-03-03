detectives-rule-out-‘vehicle-of-interest’-in-crash-that-killed-5-year-old-in-plant-city

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car that was captured at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy is no longer a “vehicle of interest,” authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rogers Road shortly before 9: 30 p.m. Sunday after the child and his mother were hit by a car.

Deputies said the driver never stopped or tried to render aid. The boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother also suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.

On Monday, deputies located a “vehicle of interest” within a mile of the crime scene, but later ruled out any involvement of the car.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact HCSO by calling 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a cash reward by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

