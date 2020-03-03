Detectives rule out ‘vehicle of interest’ in crash that killed 5-year-old in Plant City

By
Nellie McDonald
-
detectives-rule-out-‘vehicle-of-interest’-in-crash-that-killed-5-year-old-in-plant-city

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car that was captured at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy is no longer a “vehicle of interest,” authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rogers Road shortly before 9: 30 p.m. Sunday after the child and his mother were hit by a car.

Deputies said the driver never stopped or tried to render aid. The boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother also suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.

On Monday, deputies located a “vehicle of interest” within a mile of the crime scene, but later ruled out any involvement of the car.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact HCSO by calling 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a cash reward by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled

Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled

Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers

Thumbnail for the video titled

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss