Determine the size of Tom Brady and the 2020 Free Agent quarterback class

The 2020 NFL free-agent class of quarterbacks is stacked. Certainly, having Tom Brady and Drew Brees among the group gives it some cachet and influence.

But it is a mix of experienced veterans, high first round picks and the best of all time that makes this class so loaded.

Of course, the possibility remains that different passers-by from this group will be re-signed by their current teams. Even with that, there is still a domino effect and a connectivity with their contracts. For example, if Brees signs with the Saints again, what New Orleans pays him will affect Brady’s deal. Ditto for Phillip Rivers.

So let’s look at the best quarterbacks who hit the free agency on March 18 and assess their situations.

Tom Brady (42 years old) – If the Patriots want the GOAT to return, it would be good to get him locked up before he hits the free agency. If that happens on March 18, the Pats are stuck with $ 13.5 million in dead money that goes against the salary limit thanks to their new negotiations in August. Close the door on a return after the 18th? No, anything is possible.

From Brady’s perspective, however, it may be more beneficial to first see what the Patriots do in a free office; what additional weapons they have before signing and agreeing to come back instead of simply trusting that the attack will improve compared to last season. Perhaps during the legal manipulation period of the free agent before the 18th he has an idea of ​​what the Patriots have in store and what other teams may have in front of him. Brady will see who will show him some love and who will put him in the best situation, including the Patriots, and go from there.

By waiting, Brady will also see what elders Brees and Rivers have in their respective deals countries and some parameters.

Drew Brees (age 41) – Like Brady, Brees cannot be hit with the franchise tag. Does he want to return to New Orleans? Probably.

“I can’t speak to Drew about his wishes,” said Saints coach Sean Payton last week. “I think he wants to play more. And I think we’ve seen him play at a high level. “

With the exception of the Wild Card game, Brees played at a high level this season. The greater question, like that in Foxboro, is whether the Saints still want him, or rather go further.

Chances are that they can sign Brees for a new team-friendly deal. He previously signed a two-year contract of $ 50 million. Maybe they bump into him for up to two years, $ 60 million, with $ 30 million guaranteed.

Teddy Bridgewater (27 years old) – He is a backup who wants to become a starter and must get the chance. He went 5-0 during Brees’ injury absenteeism, produced a 99.3 passer classification and showed that he could manage an NFL attack. Admittedly, he was helped by a great run-contest and defense, but when Bridgewater had to bear the attack, he did.

There will be a lot of demand for it. Tampa Bay and Miami are just a few teams that can make him offers.

Marcus Mariota (26 years old) – The number 2 pick from the 2015 version was kicked out of his runway and saw his Titans team flourish without him. During his four seasons at the helm there were some good moments. It’s just strange with his athletics – he is said to have done a great job of playing Lamar Jackson in the Tennessee scout team to prepare his defense for the upset Saturday night of the Ravens – the Titans couldn’t get out of him anymore. In the end, he just didn’t throw football well enough. He will have to revive his career at a different location.

Dak Prescott (age 26) – Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones made it quite clear that Friday was the priority to close a deal with Prescott.

“We have to land the plane and close its deal,” said Jones, via The Athletic. “That’s on Jerry and myself. He is our future. I think he was stepped up and improved in every way last year. … He is our quarterback of the future. I will take him with you every time you fight against these guys. We are lucky to have him. “

Talks were put on hold for Prescott to focus on playing football. Speculation had a future deal of $ 34 to 40 million per season.

The Cowboys missed the play-offs after a disappointing 8-8 season. Prescott, however, was not the biggest problem. He threw 30 TD passes with 11 INTs and a passer rating of 99.7. If an agreement cannot be reached, the Cowboys may hit the franchise tag on Prescott to purchase more time for a long-term agreement.

Philip Rivers (age 38) – After a great 2018, Rivers comes from one of his worst years. He was a conversion machine on his way to a 5-11 season. Do the chargers want to sign it again? They will probably prepare a quarterback, and the word is, the Bolts are also considering the franchise tag for Rivers. That seems to me to be a range. According to OverTheCap.com, the salary tender for quarterbacks in 2020 is expected to be nearly $ 27 million. The chargers paid Rivers $ 20.8 million last season.

Ryan Tannehill (31 years old) – The Titans signed Tannehill as a backup, but only for a one-year deal, $ 2 million. Tannehill eventually took over the task from Mariota and led the team to a 7-3 record. He ended the year with the best passer rating of NFL. The Titans defeated the Patriots in the first round and upset Saturday night. Although Derrick Henry was the star, running almost 200 meters, Tannehill was clear, threw a few touchdowns, while he ran for another score.

The Titans are said to consider Tannehill as their starter in 2020. They must sign him and also have enough room to re-sign King Henry for an expansion. The star back is also a free agent. Would $ 20 million a year be enough for Tannehill? The further the Titans go, the higher the price tag for both.

Jameis Winston (age 26) – Talk about an enigma. He led the NFL in passing yardage with 5,019. He also led the competition in interceptions with 30. But he also had 33 TD passes and an average of 8.2 meters per attempt. Bruce Arians hinted that he might want to get off that roller coaster. But does someone else want to pay him the current rate and endure his crazy inconsistency?

Case Keenum (31 years) – He has played four teams in four seasons (Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Redskins) and is probably on his way to a fifth. He is the flag bearer for other backup types that are also free agents; namely Blake Bortles, Mike Glennon, Trevor Siemian and A.J. McCarron. This group can land anywhere, from the Giants, Panthers or Bucs.

Eli Manning (39 years old) – It is doubtful that he wants to be a backup, although that seems to be the role for him if he continues. Teams probably see him as a backup / mentor for a young quarterback. When he is on board, there are many jobs for him. If not, he can stop with a few Super Bowl rings.