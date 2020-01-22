“Detox” teas out of the shelves after a Consumer NZ survey

A handful of diet or “detox” teas have been removed from supermarket shelves following an investigation by Consumer NZ.

Consumer NZ discovered that a selection of teas sold by Healtheries, owned by Vitaco Health, contained senna, a source of sennosides, a drug used to treat constipation, which can only be sold in pharmacies.

Companies selling products containing senna require the consent of Medsafe. However, the teas “Naturally Slim Lemon Tea”, “Naturally Slim Superfruit Acai and Blueberry Tea” and “Herbalax Senna Peppermint Tea” have not been approved.

Senna Klenz, another brand of tea marketed as detox tea and sold in health food stores, and a senna “teatox” advertised by influencer and personal trainer Sera Lilly on his website fat2fitnz.co.nz, also contained the ingredient and did not have Medsafe approval.

Countdown and Foodstuffs, owner of the New World and Pak’nSave brands, has now removed the teas from its shelves.

Health 2000 also removed the products from its shelves.

Healtheries Naturally Slim teas advertised a “blend of fresh herbs formulated to complement your weight management program” and claimed to be a “detoxifier” that “helps cleanse the liver and kidneys”.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said he was concerned that these companies did not appear to be aware of the rules regarding senna.

A natural laxative, senna can cause liver damage if taken too long, said Chetwin.

Advertising or selling drugs in pharmacies, like senna, without consent can result in a fine of up to $ 100,000.

“These types of products make various claims regarding weight loss or” detoxification, “but they can be little more than laxatives in disguise,” said Chetwin.

“There is no evidence that these products offer benefits and could even harm you.”

She advised consumers not to waste money on diet and detox tea.

“You don’t have to buy expensive tea to” detoxify. “Your body is already prepared to get rid of the toxins by itself.”

The consumer stated that anyone who purchased the teams was entitled to a refund.

