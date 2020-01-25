Detroit Bank is calling on the police because a black man is depositing a check on racial discrimination

A Detroit man sued a bank refusing to cash in a settlement check that was issued against him in a discrimination case.

The man identified as Sauntore Thomas announced that TCF bank employees refused to cash or cash his cashier’s check at their branch in Livonia, a suburb of Detroit, on Tuesday.

Erika Mack, the deputy general manager who called Thomas’ police, told him that the checks had to be checked by the bank’s computer software, and asked, “How did you get this money?”

“I didn’t deserve such treatment when I knew the check was not fraudulent,” Thomas told the Detroit press. “I am a United States veteran. I have an honorable discharge from the Air Force. They discriminated against me because I was black. None of this would have happened if I were white,” said Thomas.

According to the New York Post, the 44-year-old, who has had an account with the bank for almost two years, sued the bank on Wednesday, citing racial discrimination.

According to the police, the checks were classified as fraudulent by the bank’s computer system.

He further explained that he called his lawyer to explain to the bank employees that the check was real.

“I phoned the bank,” lawyer Deborah Gordon told the newspaper. “I sent my federal court complaint to see that it matched. I’ve done everything. “

Thomas, who is a US veteran, did not disclose the amount on the check and said he was part of a confidential agreement in a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Detroit Enterprise Leasing Company.

“We apologize for the experience Mr. Thomas has had in our banking center,” TCF Bank spokesman Tom Wennerberg told the Post in a statement.

“The local police shouldn’t have been involved. We strongly condemn racism and all forms of discrimination. We take additional precautions that involve large deposits and requests for cash. In this case, we were unable to validate the checks presented by Mr. Thomas, and regretted that we could not meet his requirements. “

According to Detroit Press, Thomas is suing for unspecified damage. He was not arrested or charged.