Detroit Christian ahead of the Detroit Pistons tested positive for coronavirus

Detroit Pistons striker Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus, many media reported Saturday night.

Wood becomes the third known NBA player to test positive for the virus. The Utah Jazz ‘s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who played the Pistons last week, are the others.

The Pistons confirmed later Saturday night that a player on their team had tested positive but did not reveal the identity. The club said the player had been in isolation since Wednesday night.

“A positive preliminary result came back on March 14,” the club said in a statement. “The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league and all those potentially affected by this situation is paramount.

“We are working closely with the team’s medical personnel, state and local government, and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The person will remain isolated and under the care of the team’s medical personnel.”

Wood’s agent Adam Pensack told the Detroit News Saturday night about Wood: “It feels 100 percent good.”

He confronted Jazz and Gobert on March 7 in Detroit, and both were involved in an incident that resulted in double technical errors.

Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds in that game, while Gobert had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Video games often show where their bodies meet or their faces are very close.

Wood, 24, was in the midst of a holiday season before the game was suspended Wednesday night after Gobert’s positive test. Mitchell’s test tested positive on Thursday.

Wood was averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 62 games. The UNLV product had the best 32 points of his career against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Courtney Kirkland’s official coronavirus test came back negative, ESPN reported Saturday.

Kirkland was one of the officials appointed in Wednesday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and host Sacramento Kings who was delayed.

He had worked out the Jazz game Monday in Salt Lake City against the Toronto Raptors.

After the news of Gobert’s positive test broke, the Pelikans and Kings players realized that Kirkland had formalized the game involving Gobert and expressed their reluctance to play the game with NBA officials.

The game was canceled a short time later. According to ESPN, Kirkland is now authorized to leave Sacramento and can resume all activities without restriction.