Detroit considers the cannabis ordinance – Up Information Details Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Information DETROIT) – Detroit is seeking to regulate cannabis corporations in the town.

Mayor Mike Duggan is functioning on an ordinance that necessitates at minimum 50 percent of cannabis organizations to be owned by Detroit residents.

They say the target is to retain some of the dollars attained inside of the city.

