Deutsche Telekom fears that Huawei may go beyond the scope of the offer and asks Nokia to | money

BERLIN, October 30 / PRNewswire / – Deutsche Telekom has told Nokia that it needs to improve its products and services in order to win the business of installing the German group’s 5G mobile networks in Europe. This comes from internal documents and a source that has direct knowledge.

Europe’s largest telecommunications operator, Nokia, as a provider of radio equipment, has deleted all but one of its dozen in the region. This is clear from the source and the documents – short messages for the top management of Deutsche Telekom, which has been checked by Reuters.

The documents the vendor management team wrote for internal meetings and discussions with Nokia between July and November last year also show that the German group has rated Nokia as the worst provider in 5G testing and deployment.

Given the impending restrictions for Chinese company Huawei, which is the largest provider of network devices, Deutsche Telekom has decided to give Nokia another chance to improve its business relationship. This is evident from the documents and the source.

A mid-November sticky note for a meeting between Deutsche Telekom managers and Nokia chairman Risto Siilasmaa said Finnish companies had “received assurances” without giving any details.

The clock is ticking. After the Mobile World Congress, an annual gathering of the telecommunications industry in Barcelona at the end of this month, the team leaders of Deutsche Telekom will not present an updated strategy for the procurement of network technology from providers without authorization to speak to the media and thus request anonymity.

Deutsche Telekom’s willingness to listen to Nokia again shows how difficult it is for mobile phone companies to put pressure on their allies from the United States to ban Huawei from their 5G networks. Washington claims that Huawei’s equipment can be used by Beijing to spy on – an allegation that the Chinese company denies.

As Deutsche Telekom anticipates new contracts with Huawei, it is reported that it is increasingly relying on the only other major telecommunications provider, the Swedish Ericsson, which is expanding its presence in Southeast Europe.

The documents also provide insight into the issues facing Nokia, which issued a profit warning last October that saw stocks drop by a third. Nokia mainly accused of setbacks in the procurement of new chipsets for 5G radio transmission systems.

In a joint statement released after the publication of this story, Deutsche Telekom and Nokia have noted their results and highlighted the work they have done to strengthen their business relationship.

“Nokia is of strategic importance for Deutsche Telekom. It is known that Deutsche Telekom is pursuing a cross-vendor strategy so that we are not dependent on just one supplier. This is an elementary part of our security philosophy, ”said Claudia Nemat, Head of Technology and IT at Deutsche Telekom.

“In 2019, together with Nokia, we took many steps to make Deutsche Telekom’s networks ready for 5G, including all network domains, from radio and landline access to traffic and the core network, in 2020 and beyond.”

Federico Guillen, Nokia’s President of Customer Operations in EMEA and APAC, said: “We continue to work closely with Deutsche Telekom, which is one of our key customers in Europe and the United States.”

“Geopolitical Issues”

Deutsche Telekom once trusted in Germany on Huawei and Nokia when it came to radio access networks – antennas and base stations that make up the largest part of the costs of a mobile network.

In 2017, however, Nokia was completely excluded from this market segment when Ericsson received 30 percent of Deutsche Telekom’s expenses, according to the trade press at the time. It was the first of several victories for Ericsson.

Three sources with direct knowledge of the matter indicated that Deutsche Telekom reached an advanced stage in the talks at the end of last year in order to retain Huawei as the main supplier in Germany with 70 percent of investments in upgrading to superfast 5G networks.

Ericsson would keep its 30 percent stake.

Deutsche Telekom then suspended sales talks to await the outcome of a Berlin debate on the security of critical national networks, in which high-ranking lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative party support the United States’ call for Huawei to be excluded.

If Germany and other European countries followed Britain’s recent decision to limit Huawei’s share of network spending to 35 percent, Deutsche Telekom would face serious challenges, the source said with direct knowledge.

Despite Deutsche Telekom’s desire for several providers, Nokia faces the struggle to regain the trust of the German group.

In a full-day meeting on July 11 at Deutsche Telekom’s headquarters in Bonn, the Nokia CEO should be informed that his responsiveness and performance are still less than that of his competitors and that the company is preparing to “improve” according to a press conference for Telekom boss Tim Hoettges.

The Nokia 5G product was inferior to all other providers, and negotiations for each individual project were complex and lengthy.

The notes are presented in bullet point format or as slides and contain important discussion points for top bosses. However, they do not identify specific Nokia products or services.

While they are part of the cut and drive in negotiations between buyers and sellers, the concerns raised seem to be supported by Deutsche Telekom’s recent dealings with Nokia.

Between 2016 and 2018, the German group’s annual purchases from Nokia across Europe and the USA fell by half to EUR 1.5 billion (RM 7.03 billion), as a presentation to the board in mid-October shows.

At the end of last year, Deutsche Telekom also dropped Nokia in Croatia and Greece, the source said.

This made Poland the last European country in which Nokia is represented in the network shared by the local units of Deutsche Telekom and French Orange. This resulted in an undated strategic overview of the providers of the German group.

A 5G supplier decision in Poland is still pending. A spokesman for Orange, who selected Nokia and Ericsson to build their French 5G network, said the Polish tender is still open.

Nevertheless, on October 15, nine days before Nokia’s profit warning, the Deutsche Telekom board supported a recommendation from team leaders to give Nokia another chance, said the source, who had direct knowledge of the matter.

“Deutsche Telekom needs Nokia to compete with Ericsson when it comes to geopolitical issues,” wrote the team leader in their presentation, perhaps in an oblique reference to Huawei.

South Korea’s Samsung, a newcomer to the network business, could only play an important role in the medium term. Samsung did not respond to comment requests. – Reuters