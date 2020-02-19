[deutsche-telekom-rings-in-report-gains-thanks-to-us]

Brochures with the symbol of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 19 — German telecom operator Deutsche Telekom right now described record income for 2019, with US device T-Cell gleaning millions additional customers in advance of a merger with competitor Dash.

The bottom line bounded almost 80 for each cent year-on-yr to €3.9 billion (RM17.52 billion) producing 2019 “the most profitable calendar year in the record of the company”, Deutsche Telekom stated in a statement.

The operator was now the “clear range one in our business in Europe”, it added.

For 2020, Deutsche Telekom said gain from operations was possible to be stable, and product sales on the increase, even with out counting in the results of the Dash-T-Cell tie-up.

Decades of quick development in its American subscriber base intended T-Mobile previously accounted for all around 50 % of the group’s €80 billion in annual turnover in 2019, as opposed with just more than a quarter for household market Germany.

With the Dash takeover, not too long ago presented the go-forward by a federal court docket, the company’s US subscriber quantities will leap to above 100 million.

Bosses say that will give T-Cell the scale to compete with the sector’s giants Verizon and AT&T. — AFP