[dev-patel-prepares-for-remarkable-thriller-flash-crash]

Dev Patel prepares for spectacular thriller Flash Crash

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) has signed up for the remarkable thriller Flash Crash, centered on the future guide by Liam Vaughan, Flash Crash: A Buying and selling Savant, a World wide Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in Background.

The novel tells the correct story of Navinder Singh Sarao, a excellent person who figured out how to defeat the stock market, earning tens of millions in the procedure. Issues choose a switch for Sarao when the market drops by approximately $one trillion, which quickly places him the crosshairs of U.S. government brokers. The young gentleman should obtain a way to enjoy the method a person final time or confront a lifetime in jail by means of a program intent on producing an case in point out of him.

Jonathan Perera (Pass up Sloane) will pen the screenplay.

See-Observed Movies and New Regency gained the rights to the novel in a bidding war. The previous will head progress, financing, and generation.

“Navinder Sarao’s story struck us deeply. He’s an unlikely but also complex hero who exposed the manipulations at the coronary heart of the worldwide economic technique,” claimed See-Saw’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman in a statement.

Patel is acknowledged for his roles in films these types of as Slumdog Millionaire, The Previous Airbender, and Chappie. He also featured prominently in the Tv set sequence The Newsroom. He just lately starred in The Personalized Historical past of David Copperfield.